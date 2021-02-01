Beats headphones deals see wireless headphones plummet to lowest price

The Beats Solo Pro are among the best wireless headphones you can buy right now, and they're back at their all-time low price at Amazon.

Usually £269.95, this fantastic headphones deal sees the price of the Beats Solo Pro slashed to just £149 – that's a saving of over £120. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Beats headphones prices in your region.)

Not only that, but if you're looking for over-ear headphones, you can also save on the Beats Studio 3, which have been reduced from £299.95 to £189 at Amazon. This may not be the lowest price we've ever seen, but it's not far off, saving you over £110 on the noise-cancelling headphones.

Today's best Beats headphones deals

Beats Solo Pro: £269.95 £149 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've seen for the Beats Solo Pro, cutting the price by over £120 – though it's only available for the Black and Ivory models. These wireless on-ear cans come with excellent battery life and impressive noise cancellation, as well as that signature Beats look. View Deal

Beats Studio 3: £299.95 £189 at Amazon

The Beats Studio 3 headphones are the instantly recognizable over-ear headphones that come with noise cancellation and wireless connectivity – and with this deal, they're well worth considering, even if it's not quite the lowest price we've seen.

View Deal

We awarded the Beats Solo Pro 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review, thanks to their excellent 22-hour battery, impressive noise cancellation, and fun, signature Beats look.

Beats headphones are often criticized for over-emphasizing bass frequencies, which can leave the mid and treble frequencies sounding a little muddied; however, Apple's re-engineered the Solo Pro's acoustics from the ground up to provide a more balanced audio profile.

That famous punchy bass is still there, but it's now accompanied by exceptionally warm mids and clean highs, making the noise-cancelling headphones suitable for even the most discerning listener.

If you prefer the feel of over-ear headphones as opposed to the on-ear design of the Solo Pro, you may prefer to check out the Beats Studio 3.

These hardworking cans also deliver active noise cancellation alongside wireless connectivity, courtesy of Apple's W1 chip. Now, this isn't the latest headphone chip that comes built-into the AirPods and AirPods Pro, but it does offer easy Bluetooth pairing with iOS devices.

The convenient on-ear controls allow you to take calls, skip songs, and activate Siri without touching your phone, while 40 hours of battery life should be more than enough to get you through a week's worth of tunes.

Sound quality, admittedly, isn't the best on the market – for that, you'll want to check out the Sony WH-1000XM4 – but they do sound well-balanced, powerful, and have a lively bass response.

Plus, at this price, you're getting a lot of bang for your buck, as well as that iconic Beats design.

Not in the UK? Check out the best Beats headphones prices in your region below: