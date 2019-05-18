EA Play E3 2019 live stream: how to watch Electronic Arts' big fan event online

Electronic Arts will not be hosting an official E3 2019 live conference this year, instead opting to hold a fan-oriented EA Play E3 2019 event at the Hollywood Palladium on June 8 instead.

The EA Play E3 2019 event will see the company hosting multiple livestreams throughout the day, however specific timings haven't been released yet. But what can we expect from the event?

According to a press release from EA on which games it’s bringing to E3 2019, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order from Respawn Entertainment will definitely be there. It's more than likely we'll hear about some addition to the Titanfall universe - either a second spin-off title or Titanfall 3 - as well as its plans to expand its successful battle royale shooter, Apex Legends .

When is the EA Play E3 2019 livestream? When: EA Play livestreams will be held throughout Saturday, June 8 - but specific timings have not been revealed yet. How long will the livestream last? Multiple livestreams will be held throughout June 8, but EA has not officially shared the EA Play E3 2019 schedule yet.

Elsewhere inside EA’s event we’ll see announcements for the next version of the Madden, FIFA, NHL and NBA Live franchises and, very likely, another expansion for The Sims 4.

Less likely but still possible are new games from EA’s DICE studio, the developers behind the Battlefield and Star Wars Battlefront games who have yet to announce a project for 2019, as well as projects from PopCap (famous for Plants vs Zombies) and Ghost Games, the new stakeholders of the Need for Speed franchise.

Last but not least, BioWare debuted a teaser trailer for Dragon Age 4 at last year’s The Game Awards, and we expect to hear something - anything - about its development at EA’s event.

TechRadar will be reporting live from the EA Play E3 2019 event, but if you're not able to be there in person then there are several ways you can watch the event live online.

How to watch the EA Play E3 2019 livestream on EA's official website

EA hasn't confirmed how you can watch its EA Play E3 2019 event, but we think it's pretty likely the livestreams will be available on Electronic Arts' official website which you can access via your web browser.

How to watch the EA Play E3 2019 livestream on YouTube

It's likely EA will also be livestreaming its EA Play E3 2019 event throughout the day on the official Electronic Arts YouTube channel.

You can access YouTube via your browser or the YouTube app on consoles, iOS and Android.

We will update this page with the exact details on how to watch the EA Play E3 2019 event as soon as EA confirms details of timings. So check back for more updates.