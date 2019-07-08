You can get £500 off this Philips 4K OLED TV ahead of Amazon Prime Day

If you're looking to buy an OLED TV in the near future, you may be waiting until Amazon Prime Day to splash your cash.

Kicking off on July 15, Prime Day 2019 promises to be a great time to buy any tech, including TVs.

However, you might be able to get your hands on a Philips 4K TV for a great price long before the 48-hour long sales event , thanks to these deals from Currys and John Lewis.

Unveiled at IFA 2018, the Philips OLED+ 903 is a TV built for audiophiles, with a Bowers & Wilkins speaker system built-in. It's also sports Philips proprietary Ambilight system, which projects the colour from your TV screen onto the wall behind, making your Netflix binge a truly immersive experience.

You can check out the deals below: