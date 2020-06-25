The best Sony WH-1000XM3 sales, prices and deals in June 2020

Wireless noise-canceling headphones are a holiday gift favorite, but thanks to these Sony WH-1000XM3 sales you don't have to look far for a great price on high quality cans. They're an older model, sure, but they still rival many of the latest releases in their sound quality, wireless stability, and comfort despite holding a fraction of the price tag. Since the start of the year, these prices have been falling steadily, so anyone looking to grab themselves an excellent deal on high-quality headphones now has the perfect excuse to cut the cord.

Launched in 2018, the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones retain their excellent build quality and noise cancellation and still put up a fight against 2019's Bose Noise Canceling 700 model. There's something to be said for getting the job done simply and doing it well, and that's where these headphones shine. While they don't quite outrank the latest sets in terms of style, there's not much in it when it comes to the sound and call quality or comfort arenas, and the Sony WH-1000XM3 price tag keeps it firmly in consumer favour.

A 30-hour battery life sees these wireless headphones fending off competition from brands like Sennheiser and AKG, especially since ten minutes of charge can produce five hours of juice. You're getting one hell of a set of specs for your cash with this tried and tested model from a brand many trust with their audio.

(Image credit: Sony)

The strongest point of these Sony headphones is easily their noise cancellation. Devoting a processor to the job of blocking out environmental sounds while your audio is played in high definition keeps every note crisp and every chord raw. Rather than switching off the outside completely, however, the WH-1000XM3 headphones stay smart about their noise cancellation power. Dynamic playback keeps your environmental sounds at the periphery of your audio experience. You can still hear the traffic you need when walking and the announcements you need when waiting, all while doing away with extraneous noise.

It's clear that the Sony WH-1000XM3 price has been designed for the everyday. They come in remarkably cheap compared to their counterparts with similar specs. Plus, their strong battery performance, foldable design, and integration with Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant attest to a lifestyle focus.

But more than that, they've been designed as powerful headphones. A 40mm driver works with a Liquid Crystal Polymer diaphragm to produce excellent bass quality, meanwhile, Sony's DSEE HX technology actively improves the quality of your music straight from the source.

We're in love with these feature-packed, high quality headphones. So much so that we recently named them as number one in our list of the best headphones of 2019! With the Sony WH-1000XM3 price already starting to fall with age, there's never been a better time to pick up a pair of high quality, flexible headphones.

