LG 43UJ630V: Overview, specs and price comparison

LG 43UJ630V

43 inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV

Display Size: 43 inches | Technology: LED | Aspect Ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Dimensions: 18.7 x 97.7 x 61.5 cm | Weight: 8.4 kg | Connectivity: 3 x HDMI 2.0 / 2 x USB | Warranty: 12 Months

Ultra HD 4K resolution

Multi HDR outputs

Ultra surround sound

Smart TV webOS with Freeview play

Energy Class A

A solid choice for the money, this 2017 entry is the new upgrade to the previous 49UH610V model. Although it's slightly smaller than previous iterations, it now boasts more features than ever before. For around £330 you'll get a vibrant display supporting both 4K and HDR, as well as LG's proprietary webOS - An easy to use software that can support all your favourite streaming apps. Audio is also covered with LG's multi channel ULTRA Surround technology, a nice bonus at this price point.

Check out our best TV's of 2018

Check out our best TV deals of June 2018

Amazon say:

A masterpiece for the masses. This LG 43UJ630V UHD TV gives you perfect harmony between IPS 4K display and HDR technologies generating highly rich and vibrant visuals. With enhanced multi HDR delivering lifelike picture canvassed on an IPS 4K display. Read more...

Very say:

Prepare to be amazed by a stunning 3840 x 2160 4K screen resolution that's 4 times more detailed than a Full HD picture. LG's clever 4K Upscaler even enhances everything else you watch to near UHD quality! Read more...

Ao.com say:

Immerse yourself in your favourite films with this 43 inch LED TV from LG. It has an 4K Ultra HD resolution which gives images lifelike clarity – brilliant for discovering hidden depths and details. Read more...

Today's cheapest LG 43UJ630V deals: