Cloudways cuts 40% off Managed hosting plans for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Deals are flying around the internet today as Black Friday proves a big hit again this year. Early web hosting sales meant that you didn't necessarily need to stay awake until midnight to start adding your website building essentials to your basket, too.

Despite that, websites and hosting providers have upped the levels for the main event today – one being Cloudways who, for the next six days, have cut the prices of ALL its hosting plans by 40% for four months.

Valid till December 1, you can save $95/month on Cloudways Managed hosting with the discount code BFCM2021.

(PSA: by the way, we are going to update our Black Friday web hosting deals and Black Friday website builder deals page at least once per day till Cyber Monday.)

Get 40% off Cloudways Managed hosting Get 40% off Cloudways Managed hosting

Valid till December 1, use the promo code: BFCM2021 to enjoy Cloudways' Black Friday discount and save $95 on reliable Managed hosting today.

All of Cloudways’ managed hosting plans come with 24/7/365 customer support, free SSL, CDN add-on, free migration, unlimited application installation, automated backups and much more.

Cloudways has managed hosting bundles that includes 2GB, 4GB and 8GB RAM, as well as 1, 2 and 4 Core Processor. These bundles also have 50GB, 80GB and 160GB of storage, and 2TB, 4TB and 5TB bandwidth, plus all the aforementioned features.

Why is this a great deal?

Cloudways is an interesting hosting solution, tailored towards more experienced users. It lets you choose one of five available cloud providers for hosting purposes.

What is even more unique about this provider is its charging method. They have a pay-as-you-go system of only charging for what you’re actually using, and they charge hourly – meaning you can add or remove features from your account and only be charged for the time you used them.

Committing to Cloudways’ services this Black Friday means you will also enjoy dedicated firewalls, 24/7 real-time monitoring, auto healing and advanced caches.