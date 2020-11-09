Black Friday PC gaming deals: what to expect in this year's sales

Welcome to our pick of the best Black Friday PC gaming deals. On this page, you'll find the best Black Friday gaming deals on peripherals, like mice and keyboards, monitors, and gaming laptops and desktop PCs - amongst others.

This year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday are still a few weeks away, but that hasn't stopped retailers cutting the prices on some great PC gaming devices already. That means now is the ideal time to start hunting for the best Black Friday PC gaming deals.

We've also got a good idea of what's to come in this year's Black Friday gaming deals. Components, laptops, and especially peripherals were all seeing really great discounts and if that's anything to go by, PC gamers will have their stockings filled in no time on Black Friday.

With new hardware from AMD, Intel and Nvidia, we expect to see some very tempting Black Friday deals on components especially.

In this article, you'll find sections for each of the categories we're expecting to go on sale with our personal predictions of what we should be seeing come November.

Also below you'll find a range of last year's top Black Friday gaming deals, recorded both for posterity, and well, just for comparison's sake in case you wanted to do a little bit of research for this year's shopping list.

Of course, gaming deals are just one of the many categories that'll be on sale this year.



When is Black Friday 2020?

Black Friday this year falls on November 27. but you can definitely expect some superb Black Friday PC gaming deals to be dropping before then, and we've started to see some excellent PC gaming offers already.

Amazon Prime Day was delayed this year, and took place in October, and that's actually great news for people looking for killer Black Friday PC gaming deals, as it means we've already seen a fantastic round of excellent sales recently and it's likely retailers will try and keep that momentum up through now until late-November.

Either way, we'll be updating this article right here with all the latest information and the deals themselves as soon as they drop. So, if you're eager to not miss out on any early-bird deals, simply bookmark this page and check-in regularly.

Black Friday PC gaming deals: what to expect

So, now Amazon Prime Day (the second biggest sale this year) has officially passed, we've now got a pretty crystal clear idea of what should be being offered up when it comes to Black Friday PC gaming deals - from leading retailers at least.

If you're looking for components and peripherals, the good news is we saw some absolutely amazing prices from leading brands like Razer, Corsair and SteelSeries over Prime Day. So, if you're looking for a great price on things like gaming mice and headsets, you'll be more than catered for on Black Friday. Graphics cards, processors and SSDs also saw some great prices, so if you're due an upgrade come November, get that shopping list ready.

For more specific information, just below you'll find sections for each category of sales we're expecting to see over Black Friday. We've split it out into sections simply because of the wide array of different items that fall under the PC gaming umbrella, and also for people who simply want to read about the section that's most relevant to them.



Black Friday PC game deals

You'll be pleased to note that there'll be tons of PC games on sale over Black Friday at leading online retailers - great news for your wallet, terrible news for your ever expanding backlog of games to play.

Steam, GOG and Humble Bundle should all be posting up some stellar discounts, hopefully both on newer releases and old favorites too. As always, the best Black Friday PC game deals tend to be on those slightly older titles which have had a pretty good run so far. Last year we saw some great prices on Red Dead 2, Borderlands 3, and the Outer Wilds - and we're expecting to see similar action this year with popular titles like these.



Black Friday component deals

Probably the most hotly contested battleground for retailers over Black Friday, alongside gaming accessories, is the components market. Graphics cards, processors, SSDs, motherboards and RAM are all expected to be seeing some hefty price cuts this Black Friday.

Our recommendation? Get a little shopping list together of the ideal components you'll need if you're looking to upgrade your rig come November. While you might not score great prices on a whole setup, chances are you'll find either a great processor or graphics cards deal to your liking - especially now we've got the new RTX 3000 series here.



Black Friday gaming accessory deals

Headsets, mice, keyboards and pretty much everything in between will be getting some excellent price cuts this year at Black Friday if previous years are anything to go by. Over this year's Amazon Prime Day we saw some awesome discounts on a slew of top gear from Razer, Corsair and SteelSeries - always really popular brands, so it's likely those deals will be back come November.



Razer BlackWidow Elite: $169.99 $129.99 at Razer

Save $40 on the Razer BlackWidow Elite gaming keyboard, now down to $129.99 at Razer. That matches Amazon's own price over Prime Day - though you'll still be able to find this offer live at Amazon if you miss out.

Razer Kraken Ultimate: $129.99 $99.99 at Razer

Amazon hasn't taken note of this $30 price drop yet, which means Razer is currently offering one of the best prices out there for the Razer Kraken Ultimate. You're getting THX Spatial audio, custom-tuned 50mm drivers and an ANC mic in here.

Razer BlackWidow Elite: £169.99 £129.99 at Razer

Save £40 on the Razer BlackWidow Elite mechanical keyboard in Razer's own early Black Friday deals. Choose between clicky green and silent (but still tactile) orange switches, each with an 80 million keystroke lifespan. Plus, you're getting all the fancy features here as well - a multi-function digital dial for media or mic controls, macro potential in every key and USB passthrough.

Razer Kraken Ultimate gaming headset: £129.99 £99.99 at Razer

The Razer Kraken Ultimate is under £100 right now, thanks to a 24% discount when you buy from Razer direct. With THX spatial audio, custom-tuned 50mm drivers and an ANC mic there's plenty of tech under the hood here, rarely found at this price.

Black Friday gaming PC deals

Gaming laptops are always one of the most popular categories for our audience here at TechRadar. Year after year over Black Friday we always see some fantastic cheap gaming laptops up for grabs, especially at Walmart and Best Buy. If you were thinking about making your first tentative steps into the world of PC gaming or simply looking for an upgrade, you'll definitely be well catered for over Black Friday.

Last year we saw prices go as low as just $550 at Walmart, although there was plenty of action at the premium end of things with some awesome discounts on both Razer and Alienware laptops - hot ticket items that are primed for another round come this November.

Evoo 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,099.99 $699 at Walmart

Evoo might not be one of the big names in the gaming laptop deals world, but this 15.6-inch machine shouldn't be discounted if you're looking for some power on a budget. With an Intel Core i7-9750H, GTX 1650, 256GB SSD, and 16GB of RAM, you're getting a ton of power here for the money.

Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop: $1,149 $799 at Microsoft

Save $300 on an upgraded spec Lenovo Legion 5 today at Microsoft. Featuring an Intel Core i7-10750H, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and GTX 1650 Ti, this Lenovo is a fantastic choice for the money this week. What's more, Microsoft currently has a price match guarantee until January 3rd, 2021, so if you do happen to spot a better deal for this spec over Black Friday, they'll instantly refund the difference for you.

For gaming desktops we'll also be seeing plenty of options, perfect if you didn't want to build that rig all by yourself but wanted something that'll still handle those new games. Newegg, Best Buy and Amazon are all prime candidates here for the biggest price cuts, although we've got high hopes for Dell this year - particularly on it's range of premium Alienware Aurora machines.

Dell G5 gaming desktop: $899.99 $749.99 at Dell

For an excellent cost-effective plug-in and go cheap gaming desktop, a $150 discount makes this Dell G5 an outstanding buy today. With an Intel Core i5-10400F processor, 8GB of RAM, GTX 1660 Ti graphics card and 1TB hard drive, you've got everything you need here for 1080p gaming, plus plenty of expansion space too.

Alienware Aurora R11 gaming desktop: $1,079 $979.99 at Dell

Alternatively, check out this premium Alienware gaming desktop, also available with a $100 price cut right now over at the Dell store. Inside it's got a 10th gen Intel Core i5 10400F, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1TB hard drive, and a GTX 1660Ti, which makes it not quite as cost-effective as the G5 above, but it does have a more premium case and more headroom for expansion.

Black Friday gaming monitor deals

And lastly, but certainly not least are the gaming monitor deals we'll be expecting to see this Black Friday. Essential to any gaming setup, a good monitor can not only make your sessions so much more enjoyable, but actually give you the edge in game too.

Last year we saw some epic deals on everything from beastly 49-inch curved Samsung displays down to more modestly priced 24 and 27-inch monitors. Newegg, Walmart and Amazon were all price matching last year, so it's likely we're in for more excellent Black Friday gaming monitor deals this year too.

Last year's Black Friday PC gaming deals:

Want to see what was on offer last year? Right here we've saved all the top deals from 2019's Black Friday PC gaming deals, just in case you wanted to have a browse. Of course, this year we'll be seeing much newer products go on sale, so this is only an indication, but still, it's definitely worth a perusal - especially if you're writing up your wish list before the big day itself.



PC Games

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC: $59 $47 at Epic Games Store

You can save 20% on Red Dead Redemption 2 for the PC with this deal from Epic Games.



Borderlands 3 PC: $59 $40 at Epic Games Store

This discount from Epic Games saves you nearly a third of the price on Borderlands 3 for PC this Black Friday.

The Outer Worlds PC: $59 $44 at Epic Games Store

The Outer Worlds is the hot new first-person RPG from the developers behind Fallout: New Vegas, and this deal cuts a nice chunk of the price for the game on PC.



Metro Exodus PC: $39 $19 at Epic Games Store

This deal makes it a lot cheaper to explore the post-apocalyptic wastelands of Metro Exodus on PC.



Disco Elysium | PC | $39.99 $31.99 at Steam

Disco Elysium is one of the best PC games on the market right now so, while $8 off isn't amazing, any discount is not to be sniffed at.

Components

Intel Core i7-9700K: $409 now $299 at Best Buy

The Intel Core i7-9700K is by far one of the best processors on the market today, with eight cores, eight threads and a boost clock of 4.9GHz. And, if you can get it for just $299 on Black Friday, you probably should.

EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 XC Ultra Gaming: $429 $379 at Best Buy

This EVGA model of the GeForce RTX 2060 is is ready to offer high-end gaming performance. It can handle high frame rates at Full HD and even 1440p while also delivering Nvidia's ray tracing.

MSI Radeon RX Vega 56 Air Boost: $409 $349 at Amazon

MSI has a blower-style Radeon RX Vega 56 heavily discounted for Black Friday. This model comes with 8GB of HBM2 memory for extra high bandwidth and is ready for overclocking.



Samsung 860 Evo 1TB: $169.99 $109.99 at Best Buy

You can get a good price on one of the most dependable SSDs around with this deal from Best Buy. 1TB of high-speed storage like this means plenty of room for your favorite programs and games.



Intel 660p 1TB: $199.99 $82.99 at Newegg

This deal is crazy, bringing the price of 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage to below $100 is wild enough, but this brings it to $82. This is a hard to one to pass up.



Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite: $199.99 $169.99 at Newegg

If you want to make the most of a new Ryzen 3000-series processor, this Gigabyte motherboard will let you do that. The X570 chipset and a Ryzen 3000 CPU will set you up to experience the insane bandwidth of PCIe 4.0. It even supports ECC memory if you want to build a workstation.



MSI MEG Z390 Ace: $289.99 $219.99 at Newegg

This MSI motherboard uses a Z390 chipset and LGA 1151 socket, so it's ready for 8th- and 9th-Gen Intel Core processors. It also supports some seriously high-speed RAM, and is ready for some fancy RGB setups.



Accessories and peripherals

Razer Huntsman Quartz Pink Edition: $149.99 $119.99 from Razer

The Razer Huntsman gaming keyboard line has produced some of the best gaming keyboards we've seen, and this Opto-Mechanical switch keyboard continues that tradition. Features include 10-key rollover, on-the-fly macro and up to 100 million keystrokes of durability.

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2: $169.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

This deal makes for a good price on a full mechanical keyboard with Cherry MX Speed switches. You get a sturdy design, dependable keys, and per-key RGB lighting.



Razer DeathAdder Elite: $69.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

This deal knocks a big chunk of this popular gaming mouse from Razer. It offers custom sensitivity up to 16,000 DPI and has excellent tracking. It also has Razer's Chroma RGB lighting.



Logitech G502 Hero SE: $79.99 $34.99 at Best Buy

This deal saves you more than 50% on a special version of the Logitech G502 Hero. If you want to get your game on, this one offers precise tracking and has 11 programmable buttons. It also has custom weights so you can get the feel you want.



Logitech G903: $149.99 $74.99 at Best Buy

Wireless gaming mice just got a lot cheaper with this deal. You save 50% on a Logitech G903 that can track well wirelessy for up to 32 hours on battery power. If you pick up Logitech's Powerplay charging system, this mouse can even charge wirelessly.



Corsair Void Pro RGB: $99.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

This deal makes one of our long-time favorite wireless gaming headsets shockingly affordable. You'll get excellent sound and virtual 7.1-channel surround for games and videos.



Razer Kraken Tournament Edition: $99.99 $54.99 at Best Buy

If you want one gaming headset for all your needs, the Kraken Tournament Edition works with computers, consoles, mobile devices, and even the Nintendo Switch. It also has a USB audio controller to offer THX virtual surround sound.



SteelSeries Arctis Pro: $179.99 $129.99 at Best Buy

The Arctis Pro is a great gaming headset with clean, powerful audio and an excellent microphone. It also has a study design that rests comfortable on your head using a ski-band suspension system.



Gaming laptops

HP Pavilion 15 Gaming: $649.99 $449.99 at Best Buy

If you want an affordable gaming laptop for some Esports gaming, this model paired a six-core Ryzen 5 3550H processor with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics processor to get you in the game. It even has a 256GB SSD to help with game load times.



Asus TUF FX505: $849.99 $579.99 at Best Buy

This deal will get you a well-rounded gaming laptop and a fair price. You'll get an quad-core Intel i5-9300H paired with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics processor to run games on the 15.6-inch, Full HD display.



Asus ROG Strix Scar III: $1399.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

This deal gives an excellent price to a powerful gaming computer. The six-core Intel Core i7-9750H processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti are a potent pairing for gaming at Full HD. 16GB of RAM just make this laptop even more capable for gaming and work alike.



Dell G3 15 9th-gen Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB: $1,149.99 $849.99 from Dell Newly refreshed with 9th-generation Intel Core processors, the Dell G3 15 delivers a solid performance as a gaming laptop, if you're looking for a budget contender. This particular configuration boasts the GTX 1660 Ti with Max-Q Design, which is reason enough to take advantage of this deal.

Dell G7: $1499.99 $1099.99 at Best Buy

This is a killer deal for a gaming laptop. You're not only getting a powerful six-core Intel Core i7-9750H with 16GB of RAM, but also a ray tracing-capable Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics processor. IT also includes a 256GB SSD and 1TB hard drive, so you can store a large game library.



Razer Blade 15 (Late 2018): $2,399.99 $2,199.99 from Razer

The Razer Blade 15 (2018) is an incredibly slick gaming laptop. Razer is clearly at the top of its game with the latest Blade with a beautiful new design, excellent 144Hz screen and unforgettable gaming performance.

Gaming desktops

Asus ROG Strix GL12: $1,999 $1,599 at Best Buy

The Asus ROG Strix GL12 is packed with the best gaming hardware on the market, all in a very attractive chassis. And, with this Best Buy Black Friday deal, it can be yours for just $1,599.

Gaming Monitors

Samsung 49-Inch CRG9 Curved Gaming Monitor: $1,499.99 $1,049.99 on Amazon Enjoy a lot of gaming and creative real estate with Samsung's ultrawide 49-inch CRG90 curved gaming monitor. It boasts a 120Hz refresh rate as well as AMD's FreeSync 2 technology for super smooth gaming. This is one of the best gaming monitors of 2019.

MSI Optix G27C4 Curved Gaming Monitor: $249.99 $178.00 at Walmart

This MSI monitors offers a large 27-inch display area at Full HD, and can play games smoothly at up to 165Hz. Plus, FreeSync can keep game imagery tear-free with AMD graphics cards.



Asus ROG Strix XG35VQ: $749.99 $579.99 at Newegg

This monitor from Asus is versatile, offering a high resolution of 3440 x 1440, tons of screen space at 35 inches, and a fast refresh rate of 100Hz. It also supports FreeSync.



Asus ROG Strix XG27VQ: $349.99 $259.99 at Newegg

The Asus ROG Strix XG27VQ combines 27 inches of screen space with a fast 144Hz refresh rate, so you can see all the action happening in your games with ease. This deal is for the Full HD version, and it also supports FreeSync to smooth out gameplay between 48Hz and 144Hz.



