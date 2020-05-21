Broadband speeds explained - what is a good speed for home broadband?

Broadband speeds are constantly being flaunted in our faces, with the offer of better never more than a click away when you're researching your next best broadband deal.

But what does that actually mean? What is the speed you really need for your home and the way you and your household use the internet? It always feels like you should probably be getting faster broadband, but do you need to upgrade to further at additional expense?

Before you sign on the dotted line and decide which broadband plan is the one for you, we'll help you figure out what broadband speed should you be looking for.

Want to skip to the chase? See today's best fibre broadband deals

How much speed do you need?

What does Mb mean? Mb - sometimes displayed as Mbps - means 'Megabits per second' and is an easy way to compare the average speeds offered by broadband companies. 10Mb (normal ADSL internet) roughly translates into download speeds of 1.25MB per second, while 35Mb fibre broadband takes that up to over 4MB per second.

First thing's first, you need to establish the speed you're getting by using this broadband speed test. Once you know this, you have an idea of where you stand in relation to the speed options out there right now. You'll have a slower upload speed than download, which is normal.

Of course what speed you need depends on what you're doing. But as a broad measure, to stream HD video and use multiple device at once on your Wi-Fi network, you're going to want at least a 2Mb line. Of course, the faster the better though. Netflix, for example, recommends at 25Mb line if you want to stream in UHD 4K with HDR to really take advantage of a TV displaying your favourite shows.

One way to check what you need is to get everything running at once – kids on tablets and consoles, smart gadgets playing music, the TV streaming 4K content and a laptop downloading. Then run a speed test and see what you're getting. Minus that from the speed you're supposed to get and you'll see the difference.

Why do I need more broadband speed?

If your broadband is slow, you won't need to be told why more speed is better. It can mean waiting for downloads of files and photos, lower quality video streaming or that constant buffering alert. It can even mean dropped connections and an inability to use certain devices.

In the age of the smarthome there can be lots of gadgets vying for a chunk of your bandwidth. That can mean that devices are talking to your router and using up data while you're not actually doing anything. The result can be slower connections on the devices you're actively using. So by having a larger bandwidth pool to drink from, all your devices are going to be satisfied, so to speak.

Which broadband is fast enough?

For the best speeds, you're going to want a no-limits line that means a future-proof connection. That is why fibre broadband is ideal since it uses fibre optics, aka light, to transmit data. As such it, technically, has no limit so will continue to offer faster speeds as smarter coding and encoding devices at either end of that cable get developed.

When you're hunting for offers, that means you're looking at average speeds of no less than around 35Mb. But it's worth cranking that up and paying an extra few pounds a month to get up to 50Mb+ if you can't get enough of that 4K streaming or your household is bursting with broadband-hungry inhabitants.

Of course you might not have access to that in your area in which case other services like satellite or phone network broadband could be good options. There's a recent trend of late for households turning to 4G home broadband and even in some big cities even 5G home broadband, and it would be no surprise to see that perpetuate even further as 5G becomes more widely available.

What about ultrafast broadband?

Fibre broadband can now reach speeds of up to 1Gb in some areas. But this is the peak of what's on offer and is not going to be available to many. The next fastest is Virgin Broadband with its 370Mb top-end line, with BT Broadband close offering 300Mb speeds.

However, for real-world use, that might be overkill. For a family that has lots of smart devices, phones, tablets, computers and 4K and HDR streaming as well as online gaming, then you might get close to using that bandwidth. But, realistically, a line closer to the 50Mb mark will also probably suit those needs.

Keep in mind you may be able to go for one level of speed and then upgrade to faster, so perhaps pick a company and go in increments until you're happy. Or, if cost isn't an issue, go for the fastest and know you'll always have enough speed.

Read more:

Max out your package with the best broadband and TV deals

Get prepared for the savings - learn about this year's Amazon Prime Day

Save your cash by bagging one of these best cheap broadband only deals

Today's best broadband deals