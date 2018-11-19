Naim speaker and iPad keyboard case deals impress as John Lewis joins Black Friday

If you're looking for some top technology this Black Friday, John Lewis has unveiled some decent deals on fitness trackers, audio, TV and iPad accessories.
Joining the Black Friday foray, the brand has some pretty decent deals in the mix, and while it might not sound exciting the deal we like the most at the moment is Logitech's keyboard case for the iPad.
It's a way to transform your tablet on the cheap (it's a dizzying price drop) so we'd suggest checking that one out.
The reason you should think about using John Lewis to snap up some Black Friday deals is the brand will generally price match (many deals we've listed will can be found for the same cost in different store) but there's a two year guarantee that other brands simply don't match.
While John Lewis' Black Friday deals technically aren't called that, the offers on the website are worth checking out during this period, and should keep altering over the coming days (we're already seeing some volatility in the deals here, so if you see something you like, snap it up):
Naim Mu-so Qb:
£595, now £449 at John Lewis
Full of vibrant sound, this is a welcome price drop for this more expensive speaker. It's still a long way from the cheapest out there, but if you try the feel of the spinning dial on top, we're sure you'll be slightly entranced.View Deal
LG OLED55B8SLC 55-inch 4K TV - £1479 now £1299 at John Lewis
This is going to be one of the most popular TVs out there in this Black Friday sale, and it's been price matched here. Nothing special about the price - it can be had for the same cost elsewhere - but it does pack the John Lewis warranty.View Deal
Bose QuietComfort QC35 II: £329 now £289 at John Lewis
Built-in Alexa? Excellent sound quality with noise-cancelling technology? A pair of headphones great for the traveller? John Lewis' two-year warranty? That's what you're getting here.View Deal
Panasonic TX-55FZ802B OLED 4K 55-inch TV -
£1699 now £1499 at John Lewis
With great picture quality and strong HDR performance, this TV is well worth looking at with John Lewis' warranty around too. There's no Dolby Vision or Atmos on offer, but this matches the cheapest offers.View Deal
Logitech Slim Folio Keyboard for iPad 9.7:
£90 now £42.50 at John Lewis
This keyboard case is better than half price at John Lewis, and while we've not tested it, this rugged protection should be just ace given it's made by a brand whose cases we've been impressed by in the past. For £20 off this would be a great buy, but for this cost you can truly transform an iPad.View Deal