Why is my favorite Garmin watch only on sale after Black Friday?

There are still a few Black Friday deals to be had, and during my daily perusal of all things fitness I nearly spat out my coffee when I saw that among the remaining deals, the Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar was reduced from £549.99 to £498.99 at Wiggle (opens in new tab), while the Garmin Forerunner 955 without Power Glass solar charging was reduced from £479.99 to £428.99 (opens in new tab).

I hadn't seen any Black Friday Garmin deals on the brand-new Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar, which I praised as "the best running watch of 2022" when I reviewed it earlier this year. It's big enough to be rugged, but small enough to not stick out like a sore thumb. It's also incredibly smart, with some all-new features, and it's simply one of the best Garmin watches ever.

You can check out the deals in full below. If you're the US we haven't seen either Forerunner 955 model on sale anywhere, but we've included a deal on the Garmin Fenix 6s Pro, another absolutely incredible fitness watch that's had a few features from the Forerunner 955 rolled into it since launch. If you can't get a discounted 955, it might be the next-best thing.

Garmin Forerunner 955 & 955 Solar UK deals

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar: was £549.99 now £498.99 at Wiggle (opens in new tab)

Save £52 on Garmin's best running watch ever. It's the perfect balance of form and function, and an amazing fitness watch in every respect. While it's at the higher end of Garmin's price range it doesn't veer into eye-watering territory, and this post-Black Friday deal makes it that bit more affordable.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 955: was £479.99 now £428.99 at Wiggle (opens in new tab)

Save 10% on the non-solar charging variant of the Forerunner 955, which still offers an incredible 15 days battery life, along with multi-band GPS mapping with topography enabled, sophisticated health and running metrics, Training Readiness, Body Battery and more.

Garmin Fenix 6S Pro US deal

(opens in new tab) Garmin Fenix 6S Pro: was $599.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This is an incredible deal on one of Garmin's best-ever watches. The Fenix 6 Pro has a smaller 42mm face than the Fenix 6 while packing in the same health metrics as the Forerunner, as well as topo maps and the ability to create courses on the go.

Why get this deal?

In our Garmin Forerunner 955 review we awarded the watch a perfect five stars, praising its multi-band GNSS tracking which provides pinpoint-accurate running data. Add in the watch's ability to check your health metrics and you get a really advanced running tool, with Garmin's PacePro software keeping you at race pace, the ability to create courses and follow them on-watch, and heat maps showing how you've performed at different points during your run.

It's really something special, and as it only came out this year it's rare to see any significant discount, but these deals bring it down to the lowest price we've yet seen.

