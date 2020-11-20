Dyson Black Friday deals: save big on cordless and upright vacuum cleaners

A number of Dyson Black Friday deals are up for grabs right now, with huge savings to be had on select models.

We've been sifting through all the best Black Friday Dyson deals in the US and the UK, and we'll be updating this page daily with the top discounts we find.

In the US, the best Dyson vacuum deal we've seen so far is for the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal, which has been slashed from $599.99 to just $473 at Amazon. A torque drive cleaner head drives bristles deep into the carpet to remove ground-in dirt, while a 60-minute runtime gives you enough time to vacuum your whole home on a single charge.

While we saw lower prices at Best Buy earlier this week, many of those deals have now expired – we're hoping they'll return on November 27 when Black Friday kicks off officially, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly for any price drops.

Meanwhile, UK readers can get the Dyson Small Ball Animal 2 for just £199, offering a £50 saving at multiple retailers. It's specifically "engineered for homes with pets", with up to 30 minutes suction per charge, and a modular form factor with numerous tools and accessories thrown in for different kinds of cleaning.

The best Black Friday Dyson deals (US)

Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead: $499.99 $428 at Amazon

Save over $70 on this cordless stick vacuum cleaner from Dyson. It comes with up to 60 minutes run time, a direct drive motor head for powerful cleaning and a fully sealed filtration system traps 99.97 percent of particles as small as 0.3 micronsView Deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal: $599.99 $473 at Amazon

This fantastic Black Friday Dyson deal sees the Cyclone V10 Animal slashed by $126. A torque drive cleaner head drives bristles deep into the carpet to remove ground-in dirt, while a 60-minute runtime gives you enough time to vacuum your whole home on a single charge.View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute: $599.50 $559.98 at Amazon

You can get the powerful Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute vacuum on sale for $559.98 – it's not the lowest price we've ever seen, but it does save you nearly $40. The cordless vacuum works on carpets and hard-wood floors and provides up to 40 minutes of fade-free run time.

View Deal

Dyson Ball Animal 2: $499.99 $395 at Amazon

If you're interested in a traditional upright vacuum, you can get the Dyson Ball Animal 2 on sale for just $395. The multi-floor vacuum features a self-adjusting cleaner head and the ball technology allows you to navigate furniture and obstacles with a simple turn of the wrist, for precise cleaning.View Deal

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean: $599.99 $567.61 at Amazon

Need a little extra power? This Dyson vacuum has the strongest suction of any vacuum according to the company, and it's currently $31 cheaper.View Deal

The best Black Friday Dyson deals (UK)

Dyson Cyclone V8 Absolute Extra: £399 £299 at Argos

This step-up cordless vacuum cleaner offers wire-free cleaning with powerful suction, thanks to Dyson's cyclone technology. It lasts 40 minutes between charges, and just got a £100 discount.View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V8 Absolute Extra: £399 £299 at John Lewis

Another V8 Absolute Extra deal – same price, but with John Lewis' excellent guarantee thrown in. Again, expect wire-free cleaning with powerful suction, thanks to Dyson's cyclone technology. £100 discount is not to be sniffed at.View Deal

Dyson Small Ball Animal 2: £249 £199 at Argos

Save £50 on this wired upright vacuum cleaner. You don't get the flexibility of a cordless model, but you do get a large 1.8 litre capacity and continual use when connected to a mains supply.View Deal

Dyson Small Ball Animal 2: £249 £199 at John Lewis

John Lewis again price matching other retailers with £50 off this wired upright vacuum cleaner. It'll offer superior suction than a wireless model, and is tough on pet hair – but remember that it's not as flexible as a cordless option.View Deal

Keep in mind that there are higher-spec Dyson vacuums, such as the V10 and V11 models (the higher the number, the higher the specs), though you will be paying more for the privilege.

These premium models cost £399 and £599 respectively, but up the run time to 60 minutes, so it may be worth the extra cost for the sake of getting more of a clean done in one go. Capacity goes up to 9.76 litres, too, compared to the 0.54 liters of the V7.

Hopefully UK retailers will match some of the fantastic deals we've seen on these models in the US, so be sure to check back regularly for any Dyson vacuum price drops in the run up to Black Friday on November 27.

Dyson vacuum cleaners: what you need to know

Dyson vacuum cleaners have become some of the most highly sought after items in the home thanks to their excellent build quality, suction power, and eye-catching design.

It's a strong brand for vacuums, with highly sophisticated suction technology and a gradual embrace of cordless connection ensuring powerful but flexible cleaning capabilities.

Dyson's cordless vacuum cleaners with a pole attachment are the most popular options nowadays, and all of the V-series models can be used in handheld mode by removing the pole.

There are also traditional upright Dysons if you prefer the raw power and always-ready options provided by being able to plug-in directly to the mains at home.

Unfortunately, Dyson vacuums don't come cheap – which is why Black Friday and Cyber Monday is the best time to buy, with retailers in the US and the UK slashing prices throughout the sales season.

When is Black Friday?

This year, Black Friday falls on November 27, 2020, though deals tend to start at least a week in advance of the big day, so be sure to mark November 20 in your calendar.

Cyber Monday 2020 follows on November 30, 2020, giving you another chance to get your hands on some fantastic deals; this is when we tend to see site-wide discounts as opposed to the individual discounts common on Black Friday.

