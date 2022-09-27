John Lewis Black Friday sale 2022: what we expect

This year's John Lewis Black Friday deals will be landing sometime in late November but it's well worth getting prepped ahead of this date if you're looking to pick up a bargain. With a whole range of premium tech on offer - as well as savings on toys, beauty, and fashion - John Lewis is one of the best UK retailers to be shopping at over the holiday period.

While the official start date of November 25th for Black Friday 2022 may seem like a way off yet, it'll creep around sooner than you know - plus, never rule out the chance for early bird deals at key retailers. While we think the chance of an early sale at John Lewis is low based on previous events, we wouldn't discount it completely.

If you're interested in shopping the best Black Friday John Lewis deals in November, make sure you bookmark this page as we'll be rounding them up here as soon as they land. In the meantime, we've packed this page with all our expectations for this year's sales, including the categories and products we expect to be on sale. We've mostly referenced last year's sale, so you'll find plenty of examples of last year's best Black Friday John Lewis deals for comparison's sake.

See all today's best deals at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

Price matching and extended guarantee periods

As a department store, John Lewis delivered discounts across a whole range of categories over Black Friday in 2021, from clothing brands like Adidas, Ralph Lauren, Barbour, and Whistles, to money off beauty products and cosmetics, including Benefit and Armani. Of course, with a big stock of gadgets and appliances, we also saw the typical suspects down in price, too, including goods from Apple, Samsung TVs, and coffee machines aplenty. It was also an opportune time to replace your white good appliances, like washing machines and fridges.

There were some excellent prices across the board, though admittedly they weren't ground-breaking. As is often the case with John Lewis, they rarely lead with the most competitive pricing. Instead, in line with their 'Never knowingly undersold' policy, many of the John Lewis Black Friday deals priced matched what retailers like Amazon, Currys, and Argos were offering.

For those high-ticketed goods, John Lewis boasts the added reassurance with its extended warranties. While all goods offer a year for any malfunctions, all John Lewis electricals come with at least two years, with some extending to as long as five years. Add this to savings on some of the most sought-after items like the Sony WH-1000XM4 or the Philips Lumea Advanced IPL Hair Removal Device - a particularly in-demand self-care tool over the Black Friday period in 2021 - and many chose to go for John Lewis for that added reassurance.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

John Lewis Black Friday deals: FAQ

When will John Lewis' Black Friday deals start in 2022? While it has been the case that retailers have introduced deals earlier and earlier with many kicking off at the start of the month, last year John Lewis didn't set its official Black Friday sale live until the week of Black Friday. It was a similar case for Currys Black Friday deals. With less appetite for Black Friday savings in the UK, we expect John Lewis to follow the same pattern in 2022, with its sale going live on Monday, November 21 ahead of Black Friday on November 25. In 2021 the John Lewis Black Friday deals went on through to the weekend across its array of goods. However, come Monday, it went strictly electrical. This isn't unusual, considering the Monday after Black Friday is known as Cyber Monday, where traditionally deals take on a tech focus. This year Cyber Monday will fall on November 28th, with the last deals finally drawing to a close by the end of Tuesday, November 29.

How did last year's sale pan out?

Across the board, Black Friday didn't appear to have been as big of a deal in 2021 as in previous years. With 2020 seeing a huge reduction in footfall due to government restrictions, 2021 may have looked brighter on that front. But in the world of online spending throughout the month, sales fell to 26.9%, compared to October expenditure at 27.3% (opens in new tab) according to the Office for National Statistics.

This indicates many weren't enticed by the pull of Black Friday in 2021, whether because it failed to appear as big of a deal as in the US, or because of supply chain issues is unclear. Either way, many weren't prepared to wait for official Black Friday sales to begin, with John Lewis' not kicking off until the week of Black Friday itself.

Perhaps the most exciting area of the Black Friday sale for John Lewis is those reductions we saw across fashion and beauty, and to a degree toys, which made up that small 0.1% rise in spending. These are usually not the most popular items people tend to flock towards on Black Friday, but with offers like 20% off high-end fashion like Ralph Lauren and Giorgio Armani, there's a steal to be made on luxury garments and generous gifts in time for the festive period. With a 2.8% rise in sales volumes on clothing in the UK in November 2021, it certainly seems John Lewis' range of goods worked in its favour, with an overall 2% growth for non-food shops.

Considering you're almost guaranteed to get some of the lowest prices across the board on appliances and other tech, as well as toys from big-name brands like Lego, John Lewis' Black Friday deals are certainly a great option for last-minute bargains and casual pursuers.

What will John Lewis' Black Friday sale look like in 2022?

It's been a turbulent few years for UK retailers. The high street was all but abandoned over 2020, thanks to to Covid-19 restrictions. However, John Lewis did report an increase of 35% in online sales (opens in new tab).

2021 was relatively normal, with non-essential shops open to open the doors of their brick and mortar premises to keen shoppers. 2022 has since seen the advent of high inflation rates and the cost of living crisis, which could again throw a spanner in the works. In short, it's highly likely that demand will be much lower across the board this year, with retailers switching up their Black Friday offerings in response.

This could either be reflected in more competitive discounts or cheaper products being offered. It's too early to say definitively, but retailers will be feeling the pinch and will have to respond accordingly to smaller bank balances if they want to shore up their bottom lines.

What John Lewis Black Friday deals do we expect to see in 2022? Stocking the latest gadgets with its magical extended warranty periods, we're expecting John Lewis to sprinkle some of its discount pixie dust on some of the new releases, as well as older models. Considering last year we saw savings up to £100 on Apple's latest models, including the MacBook Pro 2021 and £50 off the MacBook Air, there were also deals to be had on accessories, including the Apple Pencil and Apple Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The Apple AirPods Pro were also a hot commodity, too, though we only saw them drop to £199. This certainly wasn't the cheapest you could snatch them up for, but it did come with the benefit of a whole 2-year warranty period. In more recent times in the January Sales, they've dropped to £189, which could see them cheaper again when Black Friday 2022 roles around. As ever cordless vacuum cleaners prove to be popular during Black Friday, with names like Dyson and Shark receiving price cuts here, there, and everywhere. We'd expect to see £100+ shaved off the Dyson V11 once again, as well as some newer models getting some of that discount treatment. There will also be a ton of John Lewis Black Friday deals across smart home gadgets from the likes of Philips Hue and Ring, as well as Black Friday mattress deals and more. With Currys weighing in, as well as Argos' Black Friday deals likely to be available around the same time, there will be plenty of competitive pricing on some of the most lucrative goods.

How can I get the best John Lewis Black Friday deals on the day? For those looking to get all their Black Friday bargains without leaving the house, you'll be able to find all John Lewis' Black Friday deals collated right here on this page. If you want to bookmark ahead of the event, go ahead. We'd also recommend bookmarking John Lewis' dedicated Black Friday landing page (opens in new tab) ahead of the event, in case you want to sift through the thousands of deals yourself. If you choose to shop online at John Lewis, there will be no need to hesitate on making a purchase in fear you may find a better price elsewhere. John Lewis & Partners prides itself on its 'Never knowingly undersold' policy. So whether you find a product cheaper elsewhere, or John Lewis later discounts an item further, you'll be able to ensure you save the difference and benefit from its excellent warranty guarantees. Speaking of which, John Lewis warranty periods are extended. Whether it's an extra year on the standard one-year-guarantee, or a whole five years, plenty of products come with that added reassurance when bought from this retailer. Better still, for online shoppers, you've also got the added bonus of choosing from a range of delivery options, including delivery to your home, collection from Collect+ points, and in-store pickup in store.

John Lewis Black Friday opening hours

Over Black Friday, John Lewis doesn't tend to extend its opening hours. We will update this page if this changes. Otherwise, it's best to check out its Store Locator page (opens in new tab) to find out the opening hours for your local branch come Black Friday.

Last year's John Lewis Black Friday deals

Of course, another way to get any kind of indication of what is to come in 2022 John Lewis Black Friday sale is to take a look at the deals that were live last year. Below you'll find a handful of some of the most exciting offers that happened during the course of John Lewis' Black Friday promotion across electronics, fashion, and toys.

Last year's John Lewis Black Friday TV deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung The Frame 2021 QLED Art Mode TV (55-inches): £1,099 £899 at John Lewis

Save £200 - Turn your TV into a work of art when you're not using it with the stunningly minimalist Samsung The Frame TV. Super slim and offering a stunning QLED 4K panel with Dual LED technology. While we haven't reviewed this latest iteration, we were big fans of the 2020 The Frame (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Sony Bravia OLED (55-inch): was £1,499, now £1,299 at John Lewis

Save £200 - This TV set-up boasts an incredible OLED picture with Acoustic Surface Audio+ Tech and Dolby Vision HDR. You'll find its intuitive Google TV interface, which gives access to a range of on-demand streaming platforms. Plus, there's voice control with Google Assistant.

(opens in new tab) LG OLED C1 (2021) 45-inch OLED: £1999 £999 at John Lewis

Save £100 - Price matching Amazon's early saving, pick up the 45-inch LG TV from John Lewis instead and you'll benefit from one of its extended money-back guarantees. In this case, get coverage for a whole 5-years and benefit from its gorgeous OLED display, Alpha a9 gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound.

(opens in new tab) 55-inch LG Nano86 4K LED TV: £799 £699 at John Lewis

Save £100 – Got a PS5 or Xbox Series X and looking for the most affordable TV that supports 4K gaming at 120Hz? Features such as an auto low latency mode and variable refresh rate ensure you're always getting the best gaming performance. It's £50 cheaper elsewhere but we suggest securing in this John Lewis Black Friday deal for the 5-year guarantee that's included in the price - and you can get some free earbuds.

Last year's John Lewis Black Friday laptop deals

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: £899 £699 at John Lewis

Save £200 - The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 has had a hearty discount, saving you £150. It's style, performance, and speed is impressive and helps you tackle any task.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 2021 14", M1 Processor, 512GB SSD: £1,899 £1,799 at John Lewis

Save £100 - Apple's premium, powerful laptop just got even better, now equipped with the M1 Pro chip and dazzling with its 120Hz ProMotion HDR display. Only released this year, this John Lewis Black Friday deal price matches Amazon with £100 off the RRP.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air 2020 13.3", M1 Processor, 256GB SSD: £949 £899 at John Lewis

Save £50 - Replacing its Intel Core for the M1 processor, last year's MacBook Air is Apple's thinnest and most lightweight laptop. Fast and beautifully designed, with its Touch ID you can unlock at the faintest touch of a button, and keep going for up to 18 hours.

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook Spin 513, 4GB RAM, 64GB SSD: £399.99 £299.99 at John Lewis

Save £100 – A great price for a 2-in-1 laptop is now live in John Lewis' Black Friday sale. This is still a fairly basic machine, but for general everyday use, media streaming and light work it's more than up to the job. You also get the added flexibility of being able to flip it to tablet mode when using the touchscreen would be easier.

Last year's John Lewis Black Friday iPad deals

(opens in new tab) Apple Magic Keyboard for 12.9" iPad Pro: £349 £164.50 at John Lewis

Save 52% - Massively reduced in price, kit out your iPad Pro with the fantastic Apple Magic Keyboard attachment for a full-sized, backlit QWERTY keyboard with Apple's scissor mechanism. Now reduced to clear, snatch this excellent product up quick before it sells out completely.

(opens in new tab) Apple Pencil (2nd Gen): £119 £99 at John Lewis

Save £20 - The perfect partner to your iPad, the second generation Apple Pencil is compatible with the 2018 iPad Pro and later models. It comes in a new, seamless design with the ability to wirelessly charge from the side of your iPad, snapping to the side magnetically.

Last year's John Lewis Black Friday headphone deals

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro: £249 £199 at John Lewis

Save £54 - A hot commodity when it comes to Black Friday, if you're after a pair of Apple's premium true wireless, noise cancelling headphones you'll want to ask fast, as these could very well go out of stock. Price matching with the likes of Amazon, John Lewis Black Friday deals also offer extended warranty, with these bagging 2-years.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones: £350 £279 £249 at John Lewis

Save £20 - Get a further £20 off the already discounted Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones. Our #1 choice for the best wireless headphones (opens in new tab), they are a fiver cheaper in this John Lewis Black Friday deal than on Amazon. However, you'll benefit from its longer guarantee period with a 2-year warranty available at John Lewis.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling True Wireless: £250 £199 at John Lewis

Save £50 - Price matched with Amazon, benefit from that 2-year guarantee when you shop this John Lewis Black Friday deal on Sony's latest market-leading true wireless. Earning 5/5 stars, these sit at #2 in our best earbuds of 2021 (opens in new tab) guide.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling QC35 II Wireless Headphones: £230 £169 at John Lewis

Save £60 - The over-ear headphones that aim to offer longevity in their comfort also comes with a choice of Alexa or Google Assistant built-in and excellent noise cancellation.

Last year's John Lewis Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals

(opens in new tab) Dyson V11 Absolute: £600 £439.99 at John Lewis

Save £159 - John Lewis Black Friday deals may not have kicked off yet, but that doesn't mean its not bringing the heat, with this stonking saving on the Dyson V11 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - one of the lowest prices we've seen and currently one of the best Black Friday Dyson V11 deals (opens in new tab) we've seen with a 2-year guarantee thrown in, too.

(opens in new tab) Shark NZ801UKT Anti Hair Wrap: £349.99 £179 at John Lewis

Save £170 - John Lewis is currently offering the biggest Black Friday saving on this versatile Shark vacuum. It has headlights for easier cleaning underneath furniture (a welcome practical touch) and converts to a hand-held cleaner for tackling stairs, curtains, sofas etc. If you're happy to work with a more traditional cord, this vacuum is a great buy.

John Lewis Black Friday smart home deals

(opens in new tab) Ring Smart Video Doorbell Wired: £49 £34 at John Lewis

Save £15 - Know exactly who's coming knocking at your door with one of Ring's smart doorbells. This model offers a 155-degree view in 1080p Full HD resolution. Access your live feed on demand with night vision for surveillance 24/7. Secure an even better John Lewis Black Friday deal and use the promo code RINGCHO to throw in 3rd Gen Echo Dot for just £10 more.

(opens in new tab) Ring Alarm Security System (2nd Gen): £219 £129 at John Lewis

Save £90 - John Lewis Black Friday deals are all about a great bundle, and this one is no exception. Boost the security of your household with the Ring Alarm Security System, able to get notifications straight to your device with its smart sensors, and get a free Ring Indoor Cam when you buy this set-up and use the promo code RINGALARM at the checkout.

(opens in new tab) Save up to £40 on Philips Hue with discount code HUESTRETCH200 at John Lewis

Build your Philips Hue ecosystem with this exceptional John Lewis Black Friday deal. Spend up to a maximum of £200 and take £40 off your Philips Hue order when you use the discount code HUESTRETCH at the checkout. From its White and Colour Ambiance bulbs to its lighting strips, outdoor lighting, and Light Bars.

(opens in new tab) Google Nest Mini: £49.99 £18 at John Lewis

Save £31 - Where do you stand in the Google versus Alexa wars? No matter your stance, both brand's smaller smart speakers are reduced in the John Lewis Black Friday sale. First up is the Google Nest Mini, which boasts a richer sound than its predecessor, and can deliver information on the weather, as well as setting timers, and control other smart home devices. All you have to do is say, "Hey, Google?"

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): £39.99 £18.99 at John Lewis

Save £20 - For those who are team Alexa, pick up the Echo Dot with a 50% saving. Price matched with Amazon itself, at John Lewis you benefit from its 2-year guarantee period, and you can bundle it with an Amazon Smart Plug, costing just £7 when using the promo code ECHOPLUG at the checkout.

(opens in new tab) Blink Outdoor Smart Security Camera: £90 £49.99 at John Lewis

Save £40 - Keep tabs on your household with this outdoor camera, coming wire-free and equipped with weather resistance. Boasting 2-way audio, Live View recording, and Cloud storage, you can bundle your Blink camera with the Echo Show 5, costing just £15 when you use the promo code ECHOBLINK at the checkout.

Last year's John Lewis Black Friday kitchen appliance deals

(opens in new tab) Ninja QB3001 Smoothie Maker: £59.99 £49.99 at John Lewis

Save £10 - Start your day off right with the Ninja Smoothie Maker with its satisfying Pulse Technology that blends smooth, tasty smoothies and ice-cold drinks. Buy at John Lewis and get a 2-year guarantee.

(opens in new tab) Kenwood kMix KMX750 Stand Mixer: £369 £289 at John Lewis

Save £80 - Available at a discounted rate in a striking Red, this is the perfect set-up for keen bakers. Boasting a 1000W motor and the option of six different speeds, it also comes with three attachments, now with £100 off the price tag in this John Lewis Black Friday deal.

(opens in new tab) Tefal ActiFry Genius XL 2-in-1 Health Air Fryer: £269.99 £199.99 at John Lewis

Save £70 - All the rage right now, get yourself an air fryer and revolutionise the way you prepare your meals. A best-selling item for John Lewis, the Tefal air fryer, get the timings just right with its 2-in-1 technology, as well as Genius smart settings.

(opens in new tab) De'Longhi ECAM370.95.T Dinamica Plus Bean to Cup Coffee Machine: £1099.99 £799.99 at John Lewis

Save £300 - Certainly not the cheapest, if you're after the best coffee maker (opens in new tab), and willing to splash the cash and invest, this sits at #2 for our choice. Now with a few hundred off the price tag, this is a pretty exciting John Lewis Black Friday deal for coffee connoisseurs.

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee Machine: £199.99 £129.99 at John Lewis

Save £70 - While not as cheap as Amazon (opens in new tab) where you can get it for £119, buy in the John Lewis Black Friday sale and you can claim 200 Vertuo capsules with your purchase as well as benefitting from the retailer's extended 2-year warranty period.

Last year's John Lewis Black Friday personal care deals

(opens in new tab) Philips Lumea Advanced IPL Hair Removal Device: £290 £220 at John Lewis

Save £90 - Praise a pain-free, easy way to remove body hair from home, with Philips' Lumea Advanced IPL Hair Removal device, able to target both body and face and reduce regrowth in just three treatments. It does this through gentle light pulsing technology which comes dermatologist approved. Got up by £10 since its Black Friday price, this is still a great dela.

(opens in new tab) ghd Original IV Hair Straightner: £119 £85 at John Lewis

Save £25 - Don't be fooled, this is a versatile tool from ghd. Its iconic hair tool, achieve sleek straight locks or glossy waves with its ceramic heat technology. Reaching optimal temperature in just 30 seconds, achieve effortless looks in no time.

Last year's John Lewis Black Friday toy deals

(opens in new tab) Now 50% off Sylvanian Families at John Lewis

One toy that has managed to stand the test of time, Sylvanian Families are still treasured by children today. The perfect for Christmas, especially smaller sets that could be slipped easily into stockings this year - save on the Hedgehog, Rabbit, and Persian Cat families, as well as furniture sets and bigger dolls houses with up to 50% off.

(opens in new tab) Lego Star War Star Destroyers: £649.99 £519.99 at John Lewis

Save £130 - This is one of the biggest sets Lego has ever made, depicting a giant replica Star Destroyer including a stand and some minifigures. It's a decorative kit but will certainly take up a whole coffee table.

(opens in new tab) Lego Star War Mos Eisley Cantina: £319.99 £255.99 at John Lewis

Save £64 - This set based on the cantina from the first Star Wars film is usually pretty pricey, but 20% off makes it a lot more affordable - it comes with loads of minifigures from the movie.

(opens in new tab) Lego Architecture Taj Mahal: £89.99 £71.99 at John Lewis

Save £18 – One for the more ambitious builders out there, this Lego Taj Mahal set contains over 2000 pieces to create the iconic marble mausoleum from Agra. At 20cm high, 23cm wide and 23cm long, you'll be able to tackle the crypts, chambers, arches and balconies of this complex building.

(opens in new tab) LEGO Creator 10289 Bird of Paradise: £89.99 £60.29 at John Lewis

Save 33% - A perfect gift to slip under the Christmas tree for those big kids, John Lewis has cut the prices across a number of Lego sets, including this 18+ set for the plant lovers in your life.

Last year's John Lewis Black Friday fashion and beauty deals

(opens in new tab) Save 20% on Barbour fashion and accessories

Step into autumn and winter with classic styles from Barbour. Think walking through the English countryside, walking the Corgis. With discounted lines for men and women, find clothing, shoes, and accessories for less in these John Lewis Black Friday deals.

(opens in new tab) Now 25% off Whistles fashion lines

Contemporary women's fashion, John Lewis Black Friday deals include a 25% saving across a number of lines, from seasonal knits to wardrobe staples to party looks for the festive season.

(opens in new tab) 20% off The North Face clothing

With John Lewis Black Friday deals across styles for men, women, and children, get kitted out in The North Face. From casual styles to gear for sporting activities, there are some fabulous savings on clothing, footwear, and accessories.

(opens in new tab) 20% off Ralph Lauren lines at John Lewis

Pick up discounted styles from this luxury designer in the John Lewis Black Friday sale, with 20% deductions across men and womenswear, as well as children. This includes savings on essentials like socks and underwear, as well as clothing, accessories, and fragrance.

(opens in new tab) Get 20% off Adidas at John Lewis

A vast selection of joggers, t-shirts, socks and activewear by Adidas has been reduced by 20% at John Lewis. You can pick up a full kid's tracksuit for £36, running shoes for under £30 and various t-shirts for less than £15.

(opens in new tab) 20% off Giorgio Armani makeup and fragrance

Nothing says 'Merry Christmas' like designer perfume and aftershave. Buy gifts for him or for her with 20% reductions on Armani makeup, skincare, and fragrance.

(opens in new tab) 50% discounts on Benefit makeup at John Lewis

From the brand's iconic They're Real! mascara to its Rockateur blusher, there's savings of up to half price across Benefit as a part of John Lewis' Black Friday deals.