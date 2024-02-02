The best TV you can buy just crashed to a new record-low price for the Super Bowl

The stunning Samsung S90C OLED is ranked as TechRadar's best TV and Walmart dropped the 65-inch model down to a new record-low price of $1,539 (was $3,299.99) just in time for the Super Bowl. That's a whopping $1,760 discount and an incredible price for a feature-packed OLED display.

We awarded this TV five stars in our Samsung S90C review, praising its gorgeous picture, excellent gaming features and fantastic value for money. While it's not as bright as the flagship S95C, the OLED display still delivers an exceptional picture with vibrant colors and spectacular contrast. You also get an impressive sound system, Samsung's Tizen operating system, and a paper-thin design.



Today's deal from Walmart is not only a new record-low price but also beats the current offers from Amazon and Best Buy. If you want a gorgeous new display for the Super Bowl, I highly recommend this incredible price on Samsung's 65-inch S90C OLED TV. You can see more of today's best Super Bowl TV deals further down the page from retailers around the web.

Super Bowl TV deal - Samsung's S90C OLED

More Super Bowl TV deals

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

If you're working with a smaller space but still want a premium display to watch the big game, Best Buy has the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV on sale for a fantastic price of $599.99. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: was $648 now $498 at Walmart

This is a great deal on a 70-inch display from LG, marked down to just $498 at Walmart. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

You can get the top-rated 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99 at Best Buy. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

Hisense 65-Inch U6K Series mini-LED 4K TV: was $799.99 now $549.99 at Amazon

This Hisense set allows you to purchase a big-screen, feature-packed TV at an incredible price. The U6 Series TVs are Hisense's least expensive models with mini-LED backlighting, plus a QLED display, full-array local dimming, and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range.

LG C2 55-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,499.99 now $1,149 at Walmart

Walmart has the highly-rated LG 55-inch C2 OLED TV on sale for $1,149, which is the lowest price you can find and beats the current offer at Amazon. The gorgeous display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 55-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,200, which is an incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV. Price check: Amazon: $1,672.92

Samsung 65-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $3,299.99 now $2,299.99 at Samsung

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs that Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now, and you can get the 65-inch model for a record-low price of $2,299.99. It's pricey, but our Samsung S95C review awarded a gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and superb gaming support.

You can see more of the best cheap TV deals and OLED TV deals happening right now and look forward to the Presidents' Day sales event, which will include Presidents' Day TV sales.