Quick! One of the best new OLED TVs of 2024 just crashed to its lowest price ever

If you want one of the best OLED TVs of 2024 but don't want to shell out thousands of dollars, then this deal is for you. Best Buy just dropped the stunning LG 48-inch C4 OLED TV to a record-low price of $1,399.99 (was $1,599.99). It's an incredible deal for a feature-packed TV and one of the best prices you can find for a 48-inch OLED display.



Released back in March, the LG C4 OLED TV is already one of the best OLED TVs of 2024, thanks to its exceptional brightness, impressive gaming features, and premium sound. The L4 is a successor to last year's LG C3 OLED, which TechRadar highly praised. Upgrades to the LG C4 include an improved picture experience with boosted brightness, a 144hz refresh rate, and LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip. You're also getting new gaming features and support for AI Picture Pro and AI Sound Pro technologies.



This is not only the lowest price we've seen for this particular model, but it's also an impressive discount for a newly released OLED display. If you want a gorgeous, premium TV, then I highly recommend taking advantage of this deal at Best Buy.

The best OLED TV deal of 2024: LG's 48-inch C4

LG C4 48-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy

LG's all-new 48-inch C4 OLED TV is getting a rare $200 discount, bringing the price down to a new record-low of $1,399.99. The C4 is a successor to the highly-rated LG C3, and we predict it will become one of this year's best OLED TVs. Upgrades include new gaming features, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance and exceptional brightness.

More of today's best OLED TV deals

Samsung 48-inch S90D OLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,399.99 at Samsung

Another 2024 OLED TV is Samsung's S90D and this 48-ich model is on sale for $1,399.99. The all-new OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Sony A75L series 55-inch OLED TV (2023): was $1,599.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy

The 55-inch Sony A75L is on sale at Best Buy for $1,199.99. Next-gen gamers will love this Sony display thanks to its two HDMI 2.1 ports, 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support. The A75L also features Sony's powerful cognitive processor XR and smart capabilities with the Google Assistant onboard.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

If you're interested in last year's best-selling LG C3 OLED TV, Best Buy has the 65-inch display on sale for $1,599.99. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you get four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $1,600, which is fantastic value for a premium OLED display.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,599.99 at Samsung

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of the year, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,599.99. That's a massive $1,000 discount and $100 more than the record-low price. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price - especially with today's $1,000 price cut.

