Gamers rejoice: LG's all-new 65-inch C4 OLED TV just crashed to its lowest price ever

LG's all-new C4 OLED is one of the best TVs for gaming, and Amazon just dropped the 65-inch display to a new record at a low price. For a limited time, the retailer has LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $2,096.99 (was $2,699.99), which is a whopping $600 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. It's also one of the biggest discounts we've seen on a 2024 OLED display.



Released back in March, the LG C4 OLED TV is already one of the best OLED TVs of 2024, thanks to its exceptional brightness, impressive gaming features, and premium sound. The L4 is a successor to last year's LG C3 OLED, which TechRadar highly praised. Upgrades to the LG C4 include an improved picture experience with boosted brightness, a 144hz refresh rate, and LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip. You're also getting excellent gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.



If you're looking for a stunning brand-new OLED display that's packed with impressive gaming features, then I highly recommend today's fantastic deal on LG's C4 OLED TV.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55-inch 4K TV: was $599.99 now $449.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's down to a fantastic price of $449.99.

Samsung 65-inch Q60D QLED 4K TV: was $999.99 now $949.99 at Samsung

The Q60D comes in a range of sizes, from 32 to 85 inches. Our pick of the deals is the 65-inch version, which is a great size for a lot of people and a good option if you want a premium display on a budget. All models are 4K and include Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator. The slim design also means they look great in any living room.

LG B2 65-inch OLED TV (2022): was $1,746.99 now $1,276.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the 65-inch LG B2 OLED TV on sale for $1,276.99 - just $80 shy of the record-low price. It offers HDMI 2.1 connectivity for next-gen gaming, 4K 120Hz support, precise colors, and the ultra-deep contrast of OLED, which makes images come to life. The brightness isn't as high as the LG C2, and the processing is less advanced, but at this price, you won't mind at all.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

If you're interested in last year's best-selling LG C3 OLED TV, Best Buy has the 65-inch display on sale for $1,599.99. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you get four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $1,600, which is fantastic value for a premium OLED display.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,599.99 at Samsung

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of the year, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,599.99. That's a massive $1,000 discount and $100 more than the record-low price. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price - especially with today's $1,000 price cut.

LG UQ75 75-inch 4K Smart TV: was $629.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

This LG 75-inch 4K smart TV is down to just $599.99, which is an incredible price for a 4K TV of this size. You get a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place.

