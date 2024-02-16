LG’s cheapest OLED TV is now under $600 at Best Buy for President’s Day

The LG A2 proves that you don't have to pay a premium to get an OLED TV. While it may not be the most feature packed smart TV, the A2 offers an OLED picture with stunning black levels and rich color for fantastic value.

And now it's priced even more competitively in the President's Day sales. The LG A2's already brilliant value has gotten even better as its 48-inch model is available to buy for a reduced price of $599.99 (was $1,299.99) at Best Buy.

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

If you're working with a smaller space but still want a premium display to watch the big game, Best Buy just dropped the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV to $599.99. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

In our review of the LG A2, we not only noted just how strong its picture was for a TV of this price range, but also how good its motion handling was, even in Filmmaker Mode. Speaking of Filmmaker Mode, its picture was mostly accurate even out-of-the-box.

While it doesn't have many next-gen gaming features such as VRR or 120Hz refresh rate, it does have ALLM and LG's Game Optimizer menu to make easy adjustments based on what you're playing.

The LG A2's defining trait though is its value. It gives access to OLED picture at a more budget friendly price and at its current reduced price at Best Buy, it is an almost unbeatable deal.

