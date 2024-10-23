Sony's best cheap wireless headphones are on sale for just $38 ahead of Black Friday

You don't need to shell out hundreds of dollars for wireless headphones. In fact, Sony's best cheap headphones cost less than $40 right now. You can get the Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones at Amazon for $38 (was $59.99).

This is the lowest price we've seen for the Sony WH-CH520s, which were already pretty cheap to begin with. Many Sony (and higher-end) headphones easily shoot past $100. However, the WH-CH520s cost much less, even at full price. They don't flaunt many features as the best Sony headphones, but they still stand out with affordable quality audio.

Today's best cheap Sony headphones deal

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones: was $59.99 now $38 at Amazon

The Sony WH-CH520 headphones might not be top-tier, but they carry their weight within their price range. It can last up to 50 hours on one charge, more than a dollar each hour at its current price. Its audio stands out thanks to the Sony | Headphones Connect App, which lets you enhance sound quality and fine-tune the sound with DSEE. The lightweight, adjustable build also adds to the comfort, though the on-ear design might not be for everyone.

In our Sony WH-CH520 review, we praised the battery life, multipoint connection, and audio customization for the price. Our reviewer noticed a slight improvement in sound quality while testing with DSEE, even if it doesn't compare to higher-quality headphones with more audio-enhancing technology. You can turn on DSEE and fine-tune the sound profile with the Sony Headphones Connect App. The WH-CH520 also connects up to two devices at once and can seamlessly connect with phones and PCs.

These headphones last up to 50 hours – more than one hour per dollar. It also supports fast charging, so you don't need to wait long to top off the battery. On top of its battery life, the Sony WH-CH520's lightweight build leans into its usefulness as an on-the-go pair of headphones. Its adjustable headband and soft, swivelling earcups add to the comfort and should rest lightly on top of your ears.

Looking for more? Browse TechRadar's lists of the best cheap headphones, best wireless headphones, and best on-ear headphones for similar options.