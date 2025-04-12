ICYMI: the week's 7 biggest tech stories from tariff-based iPhone panic buying to Samsung One UI 7 update taking its times

This week has been a wild ride with US tariff fears causing price hikes and panic-buying, but we've also been treated to some escapism from our existing dystopian to explore a series of new ones thansk to the release of Black Mirror Seaosn 7.

To catch up on all this and more scroll down for recaps of the week's seven biggest news stories.

When you're done be sure to check out our picks for the seven new movies and TV shows to watch this weekend (April 11).

7. The tariffs sparked widespread iPhone panic-buying

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

It’s been hard to avoid tariff talk this week, even if you’re just looking for gadget news. The economic dance spooked iPhone buyers into panic-buying phones, according to Apple Store employees across the US – and that was before the tariffs on China went into the stratosphere.

With iPhones still mostly made in China, the theory is that Apple’s smartphones could see hefty price rises later this year. While that’s certainly possible, predicting what’s going to happen next week is hard enough right now, let alone five months in advance.

So while we understand some people pulling the trigger now, it’s also no time to be stockpiling expensive tech – particularly with the iPhone 17 now on the horizon.

6. Samsung One UI 7 rollout

(Image credit: Samsung / Future)

Older Samsung phones are finally starting to unlock Android 15 features via the One UI 7 update that’s rolling out – but some of you might be left waiting until June before you see any changes.

That’s according to Samsung itself, who explained on their Korean site that while the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, and phones going back to the Galaxy S23 series devices would get the latest update this month, those of you relying on older, more budget-friendly phones and tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Galaxy A53, Galaxy Tab A9, and others will be waiting until June.

Considering we’re expecting to see Android 16 at Google I/O 2025 in May, that means Android will have lapped Samsung’s software update before its Android 15 port can land on all of its devices.

Read more: You might be waiting until June to get One UI 7

5. Nothing teases its next CMF drop

The Nothing Phone 3a (Image credit: Nothing)

This week, Nothing teased that on April 28, 2025, at 9 am ET / 2 pm BST / 11 pm AEST, it’ll showcase the CMF Phone 2 Pro alongside the new CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, and Buds 2 Plus.

There are two strange things about this reveal, though. For one, Nothing has yet again skipped the base model – like we just saw with the Phone 3a and 3a Pro being released before even announcing the regular Phone 3. Here, the CMF Phone 2 Pro is coming out before the CMF Phone 2 or CMF Phone 1 Pro.

Also, Nothing didn’t tease a new CMF Watch. The CMF Watch Pro 2 was showcased alongside its phone and earbuds last year, and while it wasn’t the perfect smartwatch, it was an excellent budget pick. Hopefully, a new CMF Watch will make an appearance later this year.

Read more: Nothing announces new CMF Phone 2 Pro phone and earbuds

4. ChatGPT got a memory upgrade

(Image credit: OpenAI)

Sam Altman teased an exciting new feature for ChatGPT, and while that made it clear this wasn't going to be the debut of a new model – though that's still expected soon—it did end up being meaningful – at least, OpenAI thinks it is.

ChatGPT has received an improved memory function that will let the AI assistant and chatbot better reference previous conversations and remember things about you. This means it'll go beyond just what you like and dislike, but if you discuss things, it can also bring previous points or elements into the current flow.

Of course, not everyone might be on board with this memory function, so it is opt-in. OpenAI's other fix is a temporary mode, which ensures the AI doesn't add the information contained in the history.

3. We reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

(Image credit: Future)

This week, we finally tested the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE, and it’s the most confusing smartwatch we’ve tested – especially since the much better Galaxy Watch 6 still exists.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is meant to be Samsung's answer to the Apple Watch SE. Yet Samsung has failed to emulate its rival, and the result left us “bewildered.”

Whether it's sluggish performance, poor battery life, or a disappointing design, unless you pick this smartwatch up for literally $100/£100, you might as well opt for a discounted Galaxy Watch 6 or Galaxy Watch 7.

2. Black Mirror Season 7 landed

(Image credit: Netflix)

Black Mirror season 7 has landed on Netflix just in time for a weekend binge-watch. But is it any good, and is the show’s first-ever sequel worth your time?

We’ve ranked the newest episodes from worst to best, giving some pretty honest thoughts about what we made of this installment. There are highs, lows, and big surprises, too, and we’ve predicted this season will seriously divide fans as it’s something of a mixed bag – though that’s perhaps to be expected from an anthology series.

All six episodes of Black Mirror season 7 are streaming on Netflix now, along with all the previous seasons. Check out our streaming coverage for even more from the much-loved anthology show.

1. Pico gave us new VR motion trackers

(Image credit: Pico)

The Pico 4 Ultra might not be the best VR headset out there, but one way it trounces the Meta Quest 3 is its motion trackers, which have allowed it to bring accurate and easy foot tracking to supported VR games.

Now, Pico has launched a new version you can wear around your waist to create a more full-body setup that sounds perfect for VR dancing. Best of all, it only costs £39.99 (around $50 / AU$85).

We haven’t been able to test the tracker for ourselves, but given how impressive the foot trackers were during our Pico 4 Ultra review, we expect Pico’s new waist trackers will be solid, too, when used in supported titles such as VRChat and compatible PCVR titles through the Pico Connect feature.