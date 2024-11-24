I review soundbars for a living, and this Black Friday deal takes the affordable Sony HT-S2000 Dolby Atmos soundbar to a record-low price
The Sony HT-S2000 has hit its lowest ever price
If you're looking for an upgrade to your TV sound but don't want to break the bank, there are plenty of Black Friday deals deal out there and one of the best we've seen is on the Sony HT-S2000 - an excellent budget Dolby Atmos soundbar.
The Sony HT-S2000 has dropped to a record-low price of $298 (was $498) at Amazon US. In the UK, the Sony HT-S2000 has dropped to £289 (was £449) at Amazon UK. That isn't its lowest ever price, unlike the US deal, but it's the best offer we've seen today.
The Sony HT-S2000 is one of the best soundbars available, offering a budget Dolby Atmos solution that delivers clear speech, spacious virtual surround sound and even sounds decent with music and this is one of today's best Black Friday soundbar deals you can get.
Not in the US or UK? Check out the best Sony HT-S2000 deals in your area at the bottom of the page.
Today's best Sony HT-S2000 deal in the US
Sony's entry-level 3.1-channel soundbar is back to its lowest-ever price in this Amazon deal. It provides Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support at an affordable price, along with effective spatial sound and clear dialogue. Amazon's price cut is likely to remain in place through the Black Friday period, so there's no reason not to grab this deal now.
Today's best Sony HT-S2000 deal in the UK
If you're looking for a soundbar with both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, along with a dedicated center-channel speaker to deliver clear dialogue and very good spatial sound, the Sony HT-S2000 is a superb option. This deep price cut is likely to remain in place through the Black Friday period, and possibly after, so there's no reason not to grab this deal at Amazon. It's not the cheapest we've seen it, as we've seen it drop to £260 before, but it is still an excellent deal.
In our Sony HT-S2000 review, we praised the clean sounding dialogue throughout viewing thanks to its dedicated center channel speaker. It's virtual surround sound was also surprisingly solid for an all-in-one soundbar, demonstrated during Top Gun: Maverick's training missions. We also found bass levels to be hefty and deep, again very good for an all-in-one soundbar.
The Sony HT-S2000 doesn't support Wi-Fi playback for music, but it does support Bluetooth and during our testing we found it to be very good for music, thanks to its Sound Field feature which gave extra spaciousness to the already effective stereo sound. It also has a premium design, especially at this price, with a metal-mesh grille.
Looking for a TV to pair with your new soundbar? Feel free to check out our guide to the best Black Friday TV deals for the best offers we've seen.
