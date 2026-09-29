Harry Potter Lego might be the ultimate autumn activity. And if you're looking for an excuse to expand your collection, you got it: there are tons of discounts on a whole range of kits at Amazon right now. It's Amazon Prime Day next week (6-7 October), but these are early deals, and you don't need to be a Prime subscriber to take advantage of them.

If you want to push the boat out, there are discounts on big, pricey sets that'll occupy you for a weekend (depending on your speed-building skills), and simpler, cheap sets that'd make great stocking stuffers (sorry, I know it's too soon). My favorite is the Quality Quidditch Supplies & Ice Cream Parlour Set, with 44% off. It features two charming shops from Diagon Alley — the fact that it's split into two makes it ideal for a sociable Lego session with a friend. I'm also a big fan of the full Diagon Alley set, a relatively new kit that has 24% off right now. It shrinks down the entire street to micro-scale and comes with 12 microfigures to populate it.

Not taken with those? There's something for every Potter-head — scroll down for all of my top picks.

Accio Lego deals!

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