Currys launches early bank holiday sale with up to 30% off – I've picked the 16 best deals

Currys is clearly looking forward to the upcoming bank holiday weekend in the UK as it's launched an epic deals sale with up to 30% off 1,000s of products. Now, that's a lot of tech to look through. And to save you from spending your extra day off browsing through it all, I've searched and picked out 16 of the best deals I recommend buying – including big savings on headphones, laptops, TVs, vacuums, and more.

• See all early bank holiday deals at Currys

One main highlight includes the highly rated Sony WF-C500 for £39.99 (was £54.99) – a return to the record-low price for some of the very best cheap earbuds you can buy today that punch way above their weight. They're a great buy as part of the back-to-school sales, alongside some great laptop deals at Currys.

Some of the other standout offers are this popular and five-star-rated Ninja AF300UK 7.6L Air Fryer for £149.99 (was £219.99), this category-leading Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for £249.99 (was £399.99), and the impressively slick and powerful Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro for £999 (was £1,599).

I've dropped more hand-picked deals from the latest Currys sale below. An end date hasn't been announced, but these will likely be available through the bank holiday weekend and into early September. We've also gathered up all the latest Currys promo codes for ways to save on these products and more.

16 best bank holiday deals at Currys

Sony WF-C500: was £54.99 now £39.99 at Currys

We already called these earbuds 'great value for money' in our Sony WF-C500 review – and that was at the full asking price. They've been a huge best-seller in recent sales and we think they're an absolute steal at just £40. Yes, 20 hours of battery can be bettered – but 10 hours from the buds alone certainly can't at this low price point. They're also light and comfortable and provide an exciting musical sound. Oh, and this is the cheapest price ever - sounds perfect.

Hisense A6K 55-inch 4K TV: was £329 now £319 at Currys

If you're looking for a budget TV for your everyday viewing, then Currys has a good selection of Hisense TVs at very affordable prices. I think the best value options are at the lower end - such as this super-cheap 50-inch display. Considering these TVs are fairly basic overall; this one's fine if you want a reasonably-sized TV, but premium picture quality isn't a must-have. These are still decent displays though, with support for ultra-HD 4K resolution, voice controls, and access to all the major streaming apps.

Ninja Foodi AF300UK Dual Zone 7.6L Air Fryer: was £219.99 now £149 at Currys

This extremely popular and number one best-selling air fryer that we awarded five stars in our Ninja AF300UK review is £70 off at Currys. It has been £10 cheaper during Black Friday, but this is still an excellent price for a large dual-basket air fryer that can prepare multiple foods at once faster and arguably healthier than other conventional cooking methods.

Sony WH-CH720: was £99.99 now £79.99 at Currys

A small discount brings this budget pair of Sony over-ears to their record-low price. As we said in our four-star Sony WH-CH720 review, these mid-range Sony cans pack a lot of audio finesse and smart features for the price. Of course, you won't get top-tier audio performance akin to the flagship XM5s, but they're a comfortable, enjoyable listen, and the ANC does a good job of lowering outside noise.

JVC CR230 43-inch Roku TV: was £229.99 now £189 at Currys

We'll say up front that you shouldn't expect a cinematic wonderland from an HD TV at this size and price (although it does support HDR, which is nice) – but what we really rate here is the smart TV software. Roku TV is excellent: it's easy to use, it's intuitive, and it supports all the key streaming services. This TV also has three HDMI ports, which not all cheap TVs do at this size. So, if you want a small TV that won't give you connection headaches and has all the smart viewing options you could want to watch your favourite shows and movies - here it is.

Sony WH-1000MX4: was £249 now £199 at Currys

The Sony WH-1000MX4 are a little older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's £80 less than the newer Sony XM5. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this at Currys.

Ring Video Doorbell: was £99.99 now £49.99 at Currys

The Ring Video Doorbell is back to the same record-low price that we saw earlier this year during Prime Day, making it a great time to buy the popular smart doorbell. It features advanced motion detection and lets you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also uses Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3: was £399 now £279 at Currys

We're big fans of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet at TechRadar so definitely want to share this significant reduction on the flexible 11-inch laptop that brings it down to a record-low price for this configuration. In our very positive Lenovo Chromebook Duet review, we thought the original version offered an excellent balance between tablet portability and Chromebook flexibility. This version boasts 8GB of RAM for good performance and a healthy 128GB of storage. Plus, the day-long battery life is a huge boost for those who are always on the go.

Asus Vivobook S 15: was £899 now £499 at Currys

A laptop at this sort of price with an OLED screen is a rare find, so if you desire top-tier image quality for photo/video editing or watching TV/movies then this device is one to consider. We would have preferred a more powerful processor to help it keep up with more demanding jobs, but this is still a reasonably powerful laptop for handling the majority of computing needs.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro: was £1,599 now £999 at Currys

If you’ve been looking to invest in a device that looks great and offers excellent performance here's a good deal on the latest Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro. It's powered by one of the latest high-end Intel Core Ultra 7 processors and also boasts 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for solid overall performance. You pay more for the lovely display and sleek design of these machines, so you can get about the same amount of power for a similar price if you prefer. However, it's hard to find much that competes with this Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro, especially when you consider it boasts an 18-hour battery life, too.

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: was £399.99 now £249.99 at Currys

Here's a big saving on the appliance we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner review. Again, I can't praise these vacuums enough for the Anti Hair Wrap tech that's saved me so much time unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum. Flexology makes it a good option for reaching under furniture, battery life is an impressive 60 minutes, and this upgraded Stratos version boasts anti-odour tech and CleanSense IQ that automatically adjusts suction power to tackle tougher areas of dirt.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was £129 now £99 at Currys

If you want to grab today's cheapest AirPods deal, Amazon has the best-selling AirPods 2 on sale for £99. That equals the record-low price for a pair of Apple's previous generation premium earbuds. As long as you don't mind sacrificing wireless charging support and are comfortable with a shorter battery life of up to 5 hours (24 hours total with the charging case), then these are fantastic value for money and great when paired with an iPhone.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M3): was £1,099 now £949 at Currys

There's a small but welcome saving on the latest MacBook Air 13-inch (M3) in the latest Currys sale. The brand-new model was released earlier this year and runs on the powerful M3 chipset, making it a great buy for creatives and anyone after a high-end device. Our five-star MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review praised its excellent performance, lengthy 18 hours of battery life and slick fan-less design. We think it's the best laptop you can buy right now if you've got a decent budget for a portable and powerful machine.

Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED TV: was £2,499 now £2,099 at Currys

Samsung's all-new 65-inch S90D OLED TV has got its first considerable discount at Currys. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colours and superior contrast. You also get a smooth gaming experience on current-gen consoles thanks to the high refresh rate, while Dolby Atmos support ensures terrific sound. Overall, it's a stellar top-end TV for everything you throw at it.

Dyson V8: was £329.99 now £249.99 at Currys

Designed to be simple to use yet powerful and versatile, the Dyson V8 is well-suited for all homes – even if you have pets shedding hair around your living space. It has two different power modes with fully sealed filtration which traps 99.99% of microscopic particles as small as 0.3 microns. A de-tangling motorbar easily removes ground-in dirt too. If this is your first Dyson, you’ll be amazed and alarmed at how much dirt it sucks up. This offer is a good price for one of the manufacturer's more affordable models.