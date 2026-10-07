Lego is my weakness, so it was with some trepidation that I embarked on my investigation of the Amazon Prime Day Lego deals. Devastatingly — for my bank balance — a sizable chunk of my wishlist is included in the sale.

There's the Milky Way set, discounted to £113.99 (was £169.99 ), in all its swirly, magical glory. I've thought about this set at least once a week since it launched. Zoomed out, it forms a coherent galaxy, but look closer and you can see that all kinds of quirky shapes have been repurposed to build the scene, from flower petals to whisks. I can't wait to get frustrated with all that fiddliness.

• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale

A close second on my dream Lego list is the Rivendell set, now £355.99 (was £429.99 ). Fantasy scenes like this are what Lego is perfect for, from the quaint, colorful tiled roof to the delicate foliage. It's also packed with scenes that refer back to iconic moments in the Fellowship movie, which are fun to spot. It's not the biggest percentage discount, but it is the cheapest price on record for this set, which I think is a good enough reason to buy it, don't you?

Lego's first road bike set — which launched a few months ago, to much enthusiasm — is nearly 30% off, and there are also big discounts on multiple Harry Potter and Star Wars sets. The Prime Day event officially ends tonight, and since I started looking at these deals yesterday, some have sold out already.

Scroll down to see more of my personal picks from the Lego Prime Day sale — but beware, serious spending may follow!

Brilliant brick picks

More Prime Day deals in the UK