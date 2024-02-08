Amazon launches massive sale in the UK - here are the 16 best deals I recommend

Valentine's Day: a time of love, romance and, um, deals on hundreds of tech products? That's apparently what Amazon thinks, at least, as the retailer has just launched a huge new sale with discounts across TVs, smart home tech, tablets, appliances and more.

Ultimately, the reason why Amazon is running this sale doesn't matter – I'm just here to let you know about some of the best deals that are available and I recommend buying.

Some of my highlights include the latest and well-rated Fitbit Charge 6 for £119 (was £139.99), the all-new Echo Show 8 for £104.99 (was £149.99), and the best-selling Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for £249 (was £399.99). That's on top of some low prices for smart speakers, electric toothbrushes, TVs, and laptops.

Do be aware that some products have been cheaper before and I've pointed that out below where relevant. But given we're a long wait out from major sales such as Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday, it's likely that these are the best prices you'll see for some months now.

16 best deals in today's Amazon UK sale

Fitbit Charge 6: was £139.99 now £119.99 at Amazon

The latest release in Fitbit's range of dedicated fitness trackers has been discounted to within £10 of its lowest-ever price at Amazon. It's a small but welcome £20 saving on a device we found lighter, prettier and smarter compared to the previous version in our Fitbit Charge 6 review. Key features include a seven-day battery life, onboard GPS and GLONASS, sleep tracking, smart wake, SpO2 blood oxygen tracking and all the other features the excellent Charge 5 offered.

All-new Echo Show 8: was £149.99 now £104.99 at Amazon

This brand-new version of Amazon's mid-range smart home hub offers all the same useful features you'd expect but with a refreshed design and a few technical upgrades to audio quality and the camera to improve the overall experience. You can use the eight-inch HD display to make calls, watch videos, check the weather, play music, display photos and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility.

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: was £399 now £249 at Amazon

Here's a return to the record-low price for the appliance we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner review. Again, I can't praise these vacuums enough for the Anti Hair Wrap tech that's saved me so much time unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum. Flexology tech makes it a good option for reaching under furniture and this upgraded Stratos version boasts anti-odour tech and CleanSense IQ that automatically adjusts suction power to tackle tougher areas of dirt.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV: was £549.99 now £379.99 at Amazon

An extremely popular invite-only deal at Amazon over Black Friday dropped this TV to £149 but there's no chance of that coming back soon. For now, then, this is a good price outside of that extreme scenario. The picture quality on this 55-inch Fire TV is solid overall, with support for ultra-HD resolution and HDR 10 for better lighting and colours. Plus, access to all major streaming apps is just a button press or voice command away.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9: was £169 now £139 at Amazon

You can now get a welcome £30 discount on the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 at Amazon. Compared to the manufacturer's premium Tab S range, this version has a less powerful processor, a smaller 8.6-inch screen, and only 64GB of storage so expect slightly slower performance and struggles with games or multitasking. However, if you only need a very basic tablet for light use – including general browsing, emails, and watching videos – then it's up to the task and very affordable.

Oral-B Pro 3: was £100 now £40.49 at Amazon

This mid-range toothbrush is a solid pickup while it's less than half price in the latest Amazon sale. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features but it has the basic ones you actually need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was £54.99 now £29.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot has been as low as £21.99 in the past so there will be opportunities to grab it for less later in the year. But this is still a decent discount if you want to buy the 5th generation smart speaker today. Amazon's latest model got four stars in our Echo Dot (5th Gen) review for its improved audio experience, new temperature sensor and all the handy Alexa features like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was £279.95 now £199 at Amazon

Rated as our best noise-cancelling earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort 2 are on sale at Amazon for under £200 following today's £80 discount. Get these for best-in-class noise cancellation, superior comfort, impressive sound, and six hours of battery life.

Blink Video Doorbell: was £59.99 now £38.99 at Amazon

Amazon's latest sale features the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for £38.99 - that's just £4 more than the record-low price from last year's Black Friday. The Blink Video Doorbell can be set up with batteries or wired, it alerts you when motion is detected, and features infrared night video and two-way audio. A good choice if you want a basic and budget smart doorbell.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED Series: was £749.99 now £499.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap and cheerful range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features including a QLED display, HDR, Dolby Vision, local array dimming and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. It's not always easy to find a TV of this size and with these high-end features anywhere close to under £500, so it's an excellent buy for the budget-conscious without compromising on quality.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was £59.99 now £39.99 at Amazon

As the name suggests, the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. Be aware, though, that the previous generation model has been as low as £22.99 before - but that was well over a year ago. Chances of seeing that price again are slim given the upgrades in this new version and the fact that the older one has been discontinued from sale.

Tile Mate (3-Pack): was £54.99 now £43.99 at Amazon

Sick of losing things? Or being the person who always has to find the item someone else has lost? Attach one of these Bluetooth tags to it and you'll never worry about misplacing your phone, keys or, um, pet(?) again. These are compatible with iOS and Android, as well as Google Home and Alexa, so are great for a variety of devices. Just want one? A single pack is available for £15.99 at Amazon.

Kindle Paperwhite: was £149.99 now £124.99 at Amazon

There was a time when you could get the Kindle Paperwhite for under £100. Unfortunately, that's not the case any more outside of limited Prime member-only deals. Still, this is a decent-enough price and one of the better offers for the popular ereader I've seen outside of the major sales. We found in our Kindle Paperwhite review that it's packed with features to suit all avid readers, including a 10-week battery life, glare-free 6.8-inch screen, adjustable warm light and storage space for thousands of books.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3: was £399 now £299 at Amazon

We're big fans of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet at TechRadar so definitely want to share this significant reduction on the basic yet well-optimised and flexible 11-inch laptop. This configuration has been £50 cheaper in the past but it's still great value for money at £300. In our very positive Lenovo Chromebook Duet review, we thought the original version offered an excellent balance between tablet portability and Chromebook flexibility. This version boasts 8GB of RAM for good performance and a healthy 128GB of storage. Plus, the day-long battery life is a huge boost for those who are always on the go.

Amazon Fire 7: was £64.99 now £42.99 at Amazon

The cheapest Fire tablet deal in today's Amazon sale is the Fire 7 down to £42.99 - that's a whole £2 cheaper than last year's Black Friday price. The best-selling tablet that we scored a respectable three stars in our Amazon Fire 7 review features a seven-inch display, 16GB of RAM, and up to seven hours of battery life. The Fire 7 also works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control with compatible smart home devices. It has been as low as £31.99 for Prime members in the past, but we likely won't see an offer like that ever again.