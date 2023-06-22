Don't wait for Prime Day – you can get Apple's 10.2 iPad for just $249 right now

Why wait for Amazon Prime Day when you can score an incredible deal on Apple's 10.2-inch iPad today? The retailer has the 9th generation tablet on sale for a record-low price of just $249 (was $329) when you apply the $20 coupon at checkout. That's a total savings of $80 and an incredible price for a powerful Apple iPad.



Apple's 2021 iPad 10.2 includes the speedy A13 Bionic chip and packs 64GB of storage, which allows you to store plenty of movies, apps, and games. The 9th generation tablet received an upgraded 12-megapixel front camera and includes Apple's Center Stage feature to help you stay in the frame during video calls. You also get a 10.2-inch Retina display, support for the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, and all-day battery life.



The best part about today's deal, aside from the price, is that, unlike Prime Day's upcoming deals, today's offer doesn't require a Prime membership, which means everyone can grab this record-low price. We've only spotted this $249 price tag briefly back in March, and we don't expect Amazon to drop the price any further at the official Prime Day sale, so if you're looking for a cheap iPad, you should grab this fantastic deal now before it's too late.

Today's best iPad deal ahead of Prime Day

Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB): was $329 now $249 at Amazon

If you're looking for a cheap iPad ahead of Prime Day, Amazon has the 10.2-inch iPad on sale for a record-low of $249 when you apply the additional $20 discount at checkout. While it's not the speediest tablet in the range, a decent screen, quality design, and relatively speedy chip make this the iPad that suits most people's needs the best. For streaming, shopping, and doing a few light work tasks, it's a great choice, especially with today's $80 discount.

You can also see more of the best cheap iPad deals, and the best cheap tablet deals happening right now.



You can also look forward to the 4th of July sales event with 4th of July Apple sales.