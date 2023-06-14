4th of July Apple sale 2023: deals we can expect

The 4th of July is less than a month away, which means 4th of July Apple sales are coming your way with huge savings on Apple's best-selling devices. To help you find all the top offers in one place, we've created this guide to bring you all the best 4th of July Apple sales and stand-out deals on AirPods, the Apple Watch, iPads, and more.



While 4th of July sales are mostly known for appliances, mattresses, and furniture, retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart always have impressive deals on Apple devices. This year we expect to see best-ever offers on the AirPods Pro 2, the Apple Watch 8, and the 2022 iPad. We could also see price cuts on newly released Apple products like the 15-inch MacBook Air.



The 4th of July lands on a Tuesday this year, which means we should see 4th of July Apple sales drop in the weekend leading up to the holiday event. We'll update this guide as soon as we see sales launch, so make sure to bookmark this page for all the latest offers.

Last year's best 4th of July Apple sales

Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 256GB): $1,299 $1,049.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 - OK, so it's not the latest MacBook Pro in the range anymore but the MacBook Pro 13 M1 is still an amazing buy for those on the hunt for a premium ultrabook. Not only does it have the speedy M1 chip that still really holds up for 2022, but a stunning Liquid Retina Display, great battery life, and fantastic design make it a great buy at this price - which is a match for the lowest we've ever seen.

Apple MacBook Pro 14 (M1 Pro, 512GB): $1,999 $1,799 at Amazon

Save $200 - Want to go for one of the latest models? The stunning Apple MacBook Pro 14 is just about the best small form factor ultrabook money can buy right now. With the M1 Pro chip inside, these machines are capable of some serious performance in even the most demanding of applications. They come at a price, of course, but today's 4th of July deal at Amazon brings this fantastic laptop down to just $50 off its cheapest ever price.

Apple MacBook Pro 16 (M1 Pro, 512GB): $2,499 $2,299 at Amazon

Save $200 - Alternatively, go for the best of the best and pick up the excellent Apple MacBook Pro 16 for just $50 off its cheapest ever price at Amazon today. More of a niche buy, we'd only recommend this machine for those who really nice a serious laptop for content creation or professional work. As the biggest and most powerful Apple laptop in the range, this 16-inch model is most suited to being a mobile workstation as opposed to a machine for casual use.

Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399 $329 at Amazon

Save $70 - If you've been waiting for a significant price cut on the latest Apple Watch 7 then you're in luck, Amazon's $70 discount is the best we've ever seen for the 41mm variant. The Apple Watch 7 features a larger display and faster charging compared to other models, while tracking heart rate, sleep, stress, and blood oxygen.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 $229.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - If you're looking for something a little cheaper, you'll also find the excellent Apple Watch SE for its lowest ever price right now at Amazon. This fantastic new smartwatch from Apple brings a powerful chip and most of the latest features into a slightly more affordable package. For everyday fitness and activity tracking it's a great all-around choice, which only lacks a few of the more advanced features of the Apple Watch 7.

Apple iPad Mini 2021 (Wi-Fi, 64GB): $499 $409 at Walmart

Save $90 - This deal may be over at Amazon, but you can still find it live at Walmart – with this discounted price valid on all four colors, to boot. At $409 we're just $9 off the cheapest price ever on this excellent small-form-factor slate. If you're looking for a premium tablet that's easy to put away in the bag then the Apple iPad mini is a great choice with its mix of portability, premium design, and powerful components.

Apple iPad Air M1 2022 (Wi-Fi, 64GB): $599 $569.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - The latest Apple tablet in the range, the iPad Air 2022 straddles the middle ground between the more basic 10.2 iPad and the super-premium iPad Pro range. With a super speedy Apple M1 chip under the hood and a gorgeous 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, it's up there with the best tablets money can buy right now without completely breaking the bank. Today's price at Amazon on the Blue and Purple colors is just $10 more than the cheapest we've ever seen.

Apple iPad Pro 11 M1 2021 (Wi-Fi, 128GB): $799 $749 at Amazon

Save $50 - If you're looking for a really premium slate, you could consider Amazon's 4th of July deal on the Apple iPad Pro 11. This fantastic tablet is just $50 off its lowest ever price at the retailer today and a great buy if you've got a bit of dosh to spend and are going to make use of the heaps of power these slates offer. While not for everybody, the combination of a speedy M1 chip and stunning Liquid Retina display make the latest iPad Pros great for professional design applications.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $179.99 at Amazon

Save $69 - The best 4th of July AirPods deal is on the latest AirPods Pro model at Amazon - although it's about $20 off its cheapest ever price. Even at this price, we're happy to recommend this excellent pair of noise-cancelling buds with their great mix of usability, sound quality, and comfort. While a bit pricier than the usual AirPods, the Pro model are a worthwhile investment if you're going to be using them daily on the commute.

