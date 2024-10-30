4 new Apple TV Plus shows I can’t wait to watch this week, including one with 93% on Rotten Tomatoes

You Would Do It Too is a new show on Apple TV Plus.

From Severance to Bad Sisters, there's no denying that Apple TV Plus is full of great shows. One of the best streaming services has been considered a sci-fi show utopia, but there's plenty of other genres to enjoy.

To help narrow down your viewing choice this week, I've selected four new Apple TV Plus shows that have episodes released recently – or about to be released – that I can't wait to watch, including a new mind-bending Spanish thriller and my favorite refreshing comedy with 93% on Rotten Tomatoes that's one of the best Apple TV Plus shows.

Before

RT score: 37%

37% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~27 minute episodes

~27 minute episodes Creator: Sarah Thorp

Sarah Thorp Next episode released on: November 1

Before is a new character-driven thriller to add alongside the streamer's stellar offerings like Lady in the Lake and Bad Sisters. In Before, comedy legend Billy Crystal is worlds away from his well known role of rom-com heartthrob Harry Burns from When Harry Met Sally as he plays troubled child psychiatrist Eli. While he grieves the loss of his wife Lynn (Judith Light), Eli develops a bond with a disturbed boy who has a sinister connection to his past. Crystal's dark side made my blood run cold in the Before trailer, so I'm eager to see the comedian take on a role unlike anything we've seen him play before even if the first episode only has 37% on Rotten Tomatoes.

You Would Do It Too

Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~28 minute episodes

~28 minute episodes Creators: David Victori and Jordi Vallejo

David Victori and Jordi Vallejo Released on: October 30

You Would Do It Too (Tú También Lo Harías) is a Spanish-language thriller that takes place after a bus is hijacked by three robbers who end up dead before they can get away. It's a race against time as detectives and former lovers try to uncover the truth behind the six witnesses' inconsistent timelines. The official Apple TV Plus press release says: "As they navigate a world where perception often trumps reality, this lightning-fast thriller shines a spotlight on the importance of truth in today’s society and the lengths people will go to protect their version of it."

You Would Do It Too features a strong cast of actors from one of my favorite Netflix shows Money Heist (La Casa De Papel). This, along with its fantastical premise makes it must-watch in my eyes.

Shrinking season 2

RT score: 93%

93% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~35 minute episodes

~35 minute episodes Creators: Jason Segel, Brett Goldstein, and Bill Lawrence

Jason Segel, Brett Goldstein, and Bill Lawrence Next episode released on: October 30

Since it's my favorite Apple TV Plus comedy show, I've already watched the first two episodes of Shrinking season 2 and I can't wait to catch a new episode every Wednesday until December 25. Shrinking is another creation from Ted Lasso co-creators Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein. It stars Jason Segel as grieving therapist Jimmy, who abandons his training and ethics to become drastically more involved in his patients' lives, all while attempting to navigate his own personal challenges.

It's not all doom and gloom however, as Shrinking blends emotional moments with a lot of light-hearted humor, which is what makes me actually look forward to sitting down and watching it.

Disclaimer

RT score: 78%

78% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~49 minute episodes

~49 minute episodes Creator: Alfonso Cuarón

Alfonso Cuarón Next episode released on: November 1

Based on the novel of the same name by Renée Knight, Disclaimer stars Cate Blanchett as documentary journalist Catherine Ravenscroft, who discovers she is an important character in a new novel which exposes a dark secret she's tried to keep hidden. This gripping series follows Catherine as she fights to keep her reputation and try to balance her professional and personal relationships.

Blanchett is no stranger to playing compelling characters with TechRadar's senior entertainment writer Lucy Buglass comparing Ravenscroft to Blanchett's other role in Tár. Disclaimer has become an Apple TV Plus hit and I can't wait to see Blanchett continue to put on a show-stopping performance as her life unravels throughout the episodes.