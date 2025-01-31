7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (January 31)

January has finally run its course. But, before it makes way for the shortest month of the year, the world's best streaming services want you to check out the final new movies and TV shows they've released this month.

There's an eclectic mix of films and TV series to check out, too. From Marvel's first project of 2025 and the return of The Recruit, to the first Amazon Original movie of the year and much more besides, there's something for everyone to enjoy this weekend. – Tom Power, senior entertainment reporter

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Disney Plus)

Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

I'm a huge Spider-Man fan so, when this Disney Plus series – originally titled Spider-Man: Freshman Year – was initially announced in mid-2021, you can bet I was excited. Over three years later, and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is finally with us, albeit as a show that exists adjacent to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), rather than the canonical series that it was originally intended to be.

So, is it any good? You'll need to read my spoiler-light review of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's first season to find out. For now, all I'll say is that, its incredibly divisive and oft-times clunky animation style aside, this Marvel Phase 5 production might have enough to swing its way onto our best Disney Plus shows list. – TP

The Recruit season 2 (Netflix)

The Recruit: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

While The Night Agent season 2 continues to dominate the Netflix charts, The Recruit is another spy thriller that’s set to deliver more heart-pounding action and unpredictable twists in its second installment. Noah Centineo returns as CIA lawyer-turned-spy Owen Hendricks who is dragged into a life-threatening espionage incident in South Korea, but he soon realizes that the bigger threat might be coming from inside the Agency.

With its 68% Rotten Tomatoes score, The Recruit doesn’t make it onto our best Netflix shows list, but I know it'll satiate my thriller appetite once I finish watching The Night Agent season 2. – Grace Morris, entertainment writer

You're Cordially Invited (Prime Video)

You're Cordially Invited - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

It looks like there could be a new comedy duo in the making as Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon team up for Prime Video’s new movie You're Cordially Invited. In one of January's final new Prime Video movies, chaos ensues when the father of a bride-to-be (Ferrell) and the sister of another bride (Witherspoon) discover their destination weddings are booked on the same weekend.

You’re Cordially Invited takes me right back to the classic slapstick 2000s comedy, which is why it’s one of the three new Prime Video movies I'm excited to watch this January. So, you best believe I’m bringing my popcorn and watching this potential best Prime Video movie – I mean, who doesn’t want to see Ferrell wrestling an alligator on a hotel bed?! – GM

Mythic Quest season 4 (Apple TV Plus)

Mythic Quest — Season 4 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

It's been two years since workplace comedy series Mythic Quest's last season debuted on Apple TV Plus, but the wait for a new installment is finally over as season 4's first two episodes dropped on Wednesday (January 29).

As one of my 26 most highly-anticipated TV shows of 2025, I'm excited to stream the acclaimed show's next chapter, which is expected to bring fresh challenges to the fictional gaming studio as it navigates new trends in the industry. Apple isn't saying anything else about what could be in store, so you'll just have to stream it to find out.

Of course, seeing as it's the final season of one of the best Apple TV Plus shows, fans might be disappointed that the series is drawing to a close, but the good news is that there's already a spin-off show on the way called Side Quest, the first four episodes of which will premiere on March 26. – Amelia Schwanke, entertainment editor

Paradise (Hulu/Disney Plus)

Paradise | Second Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Hulu subscribers received a treat earlier this week when the first episode of Paradise dropped early. Now, there are two more episodes to sink your teeth into, with episodes 2 and 3 launching on, well, its official release day of January 28.

If you’re looking for a gripping new political thriller, the series already has an impressive 86% score on Rotten Tomatoes which means it’s worthy of a spot on our best Hulu shows list. The series has a great cast, too, including Sterling K. Brown who stars a security service team tasked with safeguarding a former president (James Marsden), but things take a turn for the worse when – spoiler! – the latter is murdered by an unknown assailant. New episodes arrive every Tuesday (in the US, anyway – international audiences can stream them on Wednesdays via Disney Plus) until the finale on March 4. – Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson (Netflix)

American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

This four-episode docuseries explores one of the most notorious trials in history: The People of the State of California versus Orenthal James Simpson, aka one of the world's biggest basketball stars of his generation. Director Floyd Russ has already made a similar documentary about The Boston Marathon Bombing and, in American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson, he aims to shed new light on what has been described as “the trial of the century”.

Speaking to Tudum, Russ stressed: “The key was to make sure that both sides were balanced. To make clear that this isn’t just a true crime cop documentary. It’s much deeper. So, you need people to contextualize the history, the trial”. With plenty of hit true crime shows on Netflix there’s a lot to dive into so, of you are keen to learn more about the trial and have an interest in legal cases, that’s your weekend viewing sorted. – LB

Goodrich (Max)

GOODRICH | Official Trailer (2024) Michael Keaton, Mila Kunis - YouTube Watch On

Michael Keaton goes back to his comedy roots in Goodrich, one of January's new Max movies that originally debuted in theaters last year. Written and directed by Hallie Meyers-Shyer, who's behind 90s feel-good comedies like The Parent Trap and Father of the Bride, this new Max comedy film sounds like it's going to pull on your heart strings.

Keaton plays a father called Andy Goodrich who suddenly has to become the primary caretaker of his two nine-year-old twins when his wife enters a 90-day rehab program. Unfamiliar with modern parenthood, Andy looks to his daughter from his first marriage Grace (played by Mila Kunis) to learn the ropes.

As you can probably expect, this brings Andy and Grace closer together as they repair their father and daughter bond, which has likely suffered since his new marriage. This one has the potential to be one of the best Max movies. – AS

