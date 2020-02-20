The best Amazon Fire TV Stick VPN in 2020

Like some of its fiercest competitors, the reason that Amazon Fire TV Sticks have become so popular is because you can literally carry your favorite shows, channels and streaming services around with you, ready to plug in and play at any time. But their sheer flexibility means that grabbing a VPN has also become an essential piece of companion kit.

That's because much of the content is geo-restricted, which means it’s only available from a certain country or region. This is mainly due to the likes of content licensing agreements and broadcast rights.

Of course, that doesn't mean you can't get round those pesky restrictions, the easiest way is by using one of the best VPNs and changing your IP address to a location that has the content you crave.

Best Amazon Fire TV Stick VPNs at a glance:

Introduced back in 2014, the Fire TV Stick is Amazon’s rival to Chromecast and Roku. The device plugs into an HDMI port and allows any TV to stream content over a Wi-Fi network - basically turning the device into a very well-featured smart TV.

The best 5 VPNs for Amazon Fire Sticks in 2020

1. ExpressVPN

Best all-round VPN, fastest VPN for Fire TV

Number of servers: 3,000+ | Server locations: 160 | IP addresses: 30,000 | Maximum devices supported: 5

Great speeds for apps

Huge range of servers and locations

Fantastic customer service

Not the cheapest provider

ExpressVPN is our top pick for the best all-round VPN, and specifically for Fire TV and Fire TV Stick. With 3,000 servers in close to 160 locations, this British Virgin Islands-based provider offers a lot of connection choices. In our testing, we found speeds were fractionally lower than our normal rates on shorter hops, with little change in long-distance connections.

The provider is known for its quality apps which include a brand new Android app that works well with Android-based streaming devices (like Amazon’s Fire TV and Fire TV Stick), and it can be navigated with the remote control. When you fire it up, the app immediately recommends the location that gives you the best connection speed. Talking of connection speeds, these were really impressive in both the US and Europe - and even some locations further afield.

ExpressVPN offers an excellent level of technical support, including lots of troubleshooting guides and 24/7 live chat support, plus you can also get in touch via email if that’s more convenient.

The privacy policy clearly explains that the company doesn't collect or log traffic data, connection IPs, or browsing activity from individual users. In our testing, we confirmed that ExpressVPN unblocks Netflix US, BBC iPlayer and a wide range of streaming services. ExpressVPN also provides Fire TV-compatible MediaStreamer DNS services, for those who wish to unblock content even when not connected to the VPN.

Price plans aren’t the cheapest, but may be worth the added cost for the best possible streaming experience on Fire TV / Fire TV Stick. The pricing is somewhat mitigated by ExpressVPN's ‘no hassle’ money-back guarantee which allows you to try the full service for up to 30 days, with no sneaky small print restrictions on bandwidth or similar.

2. NordVPN

Traditionally one of the most secure VPN

Number of servers: 5,600+ | Server locations: 60+ | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 6

Above-average speeds

Top-notch security

Monthly plan is expensive

In our testing, NordVPN delivered very good performance, with impressive speeds on short connections, and some very serviceable results with longer distances. There are plenty of servers to choose from, too. The provider offers tutorials on how to set up your router with a VPN or share the VPN connection from your PC in order to use the service with the Fire Stick. Since recently, there is also a dedicated Android TV app that you can download from Amazon Appstore and use it with your Fire TV.

NordVPN excels on the security front, offering double data encryption (where your connection gets passed through two separate VPN servers), along with support for all the major security protocols. On top of that, the firm has a ‘no logs’ policy, which is always good to see.

Out of the available price plans (all of which have a 30-day money-back guarantee), the monthly plan is very expensive, but the multi-year subscription is fantastic value.

3. Cyberghost

Such an easy-to-use VPN for Fire Stick

Number of servers: 5,700+ | Server locations: 110+ | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 7

Good performance

Simple to use

Some interface issues

This Romanian/German provider has a dedicated Fire TV Stick app, which can be found on Amazon Appstore, and if there are any problems installing the CyberGhost app, in-depth guides can be found on their website. In our testing, the service performed quite well with some really good performance levels, and there is a considerable amount of servers, too. The client is simple to use which can be important for newbies, although, there can be some interface issues.

Security conscious users shouldn't worry as the provider uses all the standard protocols, including the IKEv2 and OpenVPN, with 256-AES encryption. While in the past there have been some privacy issues, the privacy-policy states the usual 'no-logs' policy and there doesn't seem to be any apparent privacy-related problems.

CyberGhost ups the ante when it comes to its credentials as a VPN with a free trial, as it has a whopping 45-day money back guarantee. Longer-term plans are much more cost friendly, with the special 18-months plan being the clear winner.

4. Surfshark

Dedicated VPN app on a super slick service

Number of servers: 1000+ | Server locations: 60+ | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: Unlimited

Fast connections to most servers

Very attractive pricing

Could be too basic for some

Much like a lot of Amazon's branding itself, Surfshark's user experience is clear, straightforward and to the point. That's a good start, but there's plenty more to admire about this VPN in terms of its utility with Amazon Fire Stick.

Firstly, and just like the other services on this countdown, there's a dedicated Surfshark app that you can find and download quickly in the menus of the streaming device. Once active, using the app is super simple and you'll quickly find yourself navigating between servers and countries to settle on the one you need to enjoy your favorite shows and films.

In our wider VPN testing, we discovered that Surfshark enjoyed very speedy connections, even to the further reaches of the globe. And it has to be noticed that once you've subscribed to Surfshark, it then covers unlimited devices. So you can get it going on your phone, laptop, router, games console (as well as those of your friends and family) and still have the option to use it on your Fire TV Stick too!

5. IPVanish

Excellent performing VPN

Number of servers: 1,300+ | Server locations: 75 | IP addresses: 40,000+ | Maximum devices supported: 10

Excellent performance

Broad server coverage

Slow tech support response

Limited free trial

IPVanish certainly delivers on the performance front, over both short hops and long-distance connections, with the former being up to five times quicker than some rivals, and the latter showing a commendable average increase of 15% in download speeds. There are plenty of servers to choose from, with impressive global coverage.

There’s also a dedicated Fire TV app that is easy to setup and use - it actually launches the app the second the VPN connects. It has some handy options like automatic IP switching and fastest server optimisation, although note that it doesn’t support the first-generation Fire Stick. IPVanish doesn’t log any traffic or connection data when you use the service.

One downside worth mentioning is that when we tested out the firm’s customer support, we found it sluggish to respond, which obviously isn’t ideal if you do run into a problem.

There is no free trial, but the three plans on offer do come with a 7-day money-back guarantee. Your best bet is the yearly subscription which is the most affordable option.

How to choose the greatest VPN for Amazon’s Fire TV Stick

Obviously, performance is always important for streaming, so you want a VPN provider that offers fast and reliable connections. A plentiful server count is helpful for finding a swift server – the more options you have, the better – and it’s also good to have a lightweight app which won’t affect performance levels, too.

You won’t always find a dedicated app for the Fire TV Stick, though, and it’s obviously a bonus when you do, because it means you can avoid having to set things up manually. Support for Kodi add-ons is also a plus.