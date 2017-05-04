You can play The Division for free this weekend

If you fancy a trip to New York this weekend but can’t afford the flights, you might be interested in Ubisoft’s free trial of The Division that’s running from May 4 to May 7.

The New York of The Division is much more "fight for your life" than "Instagrammable city break" but, hey, it’s free. Unlike the current trial offer which limits your free play to 6 hours of gameplay or until you reach level 8, this trial gives you access to the entire standard edition version of the game, including co-op and competitive Dark Zone features.

Any progress you make while playing the free trial will be transferred over if you decide to purchase the full game which, coincidentally, will be heavily discounted across all platforms until May 15.

Free-to-play

The trial’s start and end times are dependent on which platform you’re playing on and which time zone you’re playing in and you can see these times below:

Though The Division is a year old, you won’t be playing a stagnant game – in March Ubisoft announced that the game would receive three more DLC expansions this year.

Of course, getting any fun out of The Division is highly dependent on it having a large player base, something Ubisoft is clearly trying to maintain with its free trials.

Whether this will be enough is yet to be seen but if you haven’t played in a while, or at all, this weekend is likely to be one of the more active weekends to play.