Samsung set to simplify printing and security for SMB with Cloud Print service

Samsung unveiled its new Samsung Cloud Print solution at CeBIT 2014 in Hannover, Germany, one which will target SMBs specifically; the 2014 will be the year of SMB solutions for the electronics giant.

The new service is compatible with Samsung's own security solution, KNOX, which received a signifcant upgrade at MWC 2014 a couple of weeks ago.

Cloud Print aims to offer an extensive mobile cloud printing solution to business users both in the office and out of it. At its core is Samsung's Cloud Print app, which is likely to replace its Mobile Print app, and will support up to 20 printers (not sure how many SMBs have that many printers on premises).

One of its key features is Call-to-Print which allows customers to remove traditional computers from the printing process; everything is done on the phone itself, from the document selection to the authentication.

The service will leverage the security features offered by KNOX while those who do not have KNOX-compatible devices will be offered classic data encryption. Cloud App will also make it easier for userrs to share and collaborate on documents.

The app will be available on Android in June 2014 and on iOS, months later; there are also plans for Windows Phone app as well. Cloud Print, Samsung alluded in a statement, seeks to make the most of the "explosive growth of cloud services", coupled with the expansion of smart devices (a lot of which is Samsung's own) and the Bring your Own Device (BYOD) trend.