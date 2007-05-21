Ultra-stylish Balance smartphone revealed

The shape of smartphones to come could involve an ultra-stylish touchscreen device with a multi-action shell-slide mechanism, and a tough titanium and aluminium casing.

The Balance concept phone, showcased by designer Bence Bogar , uses two touchscreen displays (one for the keypad, one for the screen) that can fold up and fully flip over to transform the device into a slide-action mobile device. Or the device can rest in desk-stand mode, to act as a digital photo frame or clock, according to the designer.

The spec envisaged on this post- iPhone smartphone includes 3G with HSDPA high-speed broadband connectivity, Wi-Fi and a GPS Sat Nav receiver built in. A 5.1-megapixel camera with a 2x optical zoom would be squeezed in too. Advanced handwriting recognition would be included and media player functionality would be enhanced by 512MB of onboard memory, MicroSD card support and Bluetooth. Naturally, the Balance would also have a 3.5mm audio headphone jack and mini-USB connector.