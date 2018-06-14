Touring Corsair: the ultimate PC parts maker for PC gamers

We recently had the unique opportunity to visit Corsair’s main headquarters located just north of Silicon Valley, in Fremont, California. We only expected a corporate building – augmented of course by the fun of PC gaming – but to our amazement inside is a competition-grade gaming room and even some testing areas where the company evaluates its products before release.

Join us as we take you inside Corsair’s hallowed halls where the company comes up with some of the best PC gaming components and peripherals in the industry.