Nintendo Switch Online subscribers may soon get access to SNES games

For subscribers of Nintendo’s Switch Online service , the platform allows for online multiplayer as well as offering a capable emulator of the gaming company’s debut console – the NES (Nintendo Entertainment System).

Eagle-eyed Twitter user Kapu has spotted some clues hidden within Nintendo Switch Online’s coding that lists 22 SNES (Super Nintendo Entertainment System) titles that Kapu expects will be arriving with the service, joining the existing 20 NES games already on offer .

The list is full of classic titles such as Super Mario Kart, Legend of Zelda: Link to the Past, Yoshi’s Island, Star Fox, F-ZERO, Super Metroid and more, and if it proves accurate, will help boost the value of the Online service considerably.

I was finally able to look around NES Online's strings a bit myself and noticed the sheer amount of SNES games planned.Here's a list for you folks out there:#NintendoSwitchJanuary 13, 2019

Super Mario Kart

Super Soccer

Legend of Zelda: Link to the Past

Demon's Crest

Yoshi's island

Stunt Race FX

Kirby's Dream Course

Pop'n Twinbee

Star Fox

Contra 3

Kirby Super Star

Super Ghouls 'n Ghosts

Kirby's Dream Land 3

Super Metroid

Super Mario World

Pilotwings

F-ZERO

Star Fox 2

Super Punch-Out

The Legend of the Mystical Ninja

Super Mario All-Stars

Breath of Fire 2

Obviously we don’t know if this list is accurate, let alone when these games will actually arrive on the service, or if they will at all, but the promise of having both a NES and SNES library on the portable Nintendo Switch is certainly alluring.

While the NES emulator arrived with all 20 titles playable at launch, Nintendo may well take a different approach with these SNES games, releasing them sequentially over a period of weeks or months.

Either way, we’ll have to wait and see what Nintendo has in store for us with its revival of the SNES and its games, but in the meantime, be sure to check out our list of the best online Nintendo Switch titles.