Star Wars Episode 1: Racer and X-Wing will be re-released on modern platforms

You’ll soon be able to get some of your favorite childhood Star Wars games like Star Wars: X-Wing, Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast and Star Wars: Podracer, on modern platforms as well as a few on their original consoles.

The re-releases of these games will be brought to you by Limited Run Games, a company that specializes in small-batch physical releases of classic or hard-to-find titles. The deal was announced during the company's press conference and then reaffirmed in a Tweet on the company's Twitter account, though it's still not clear when they'll come out.

Unfortunately, for both better and worse, these games aren’t remasters – i.e. they’ll still have the original graphics and character models. That will help these games maintain their historical accuracy, but might mean that they don’t hold up very well, especially since some source back to the early 90s.

The first of these games to get the ol’ re-release is Star Wars: Bounty Hunter

for PlayStation 4 and Star Wars for NES and Game Boy, both of which are due out on June 28.

What other games can you expect to see? Here’s a complete list from Limited Run Games:

Star Wars

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter

Star Wars: Dark Forces

Star Wars Episode I: Racer

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Jedi Knight

Star Wars Jedi Knight II - Jedi Outcast

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Star Wars: Racer Revenge

Star Wars: Rebel Assault

Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire

Star Wars: TIE Fighter

Star Wars: X-Wing

Via Game Informer

