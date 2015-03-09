Office 365 flexes its Android enterprise muscles through Samsung KNOX partnership

Samsung and Microsoft are ready to team up to bring a version of Office 365 to the Knox secured container of Android apps that runs on Samsung smartphones.

First reported by The Register, it's claimed that PowerPoint, Word, Excel, OneNote and OneDrive for Business will be included within the KNOX container and it comes just weeks after the two settled their legal differences over the Android OS.

Injong Rhee, the Senior Vice President of the KNOX business group at Samsung, told a gathering at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona that a formal announcement will be made in the next week or so to allow KNOX Workspace to include the suite as soon as it's downloaded.

Inside S6 and S6 Edge from the start?

Office 365 still won't be a part of the Android for Work suite announced by Google recently, however, the decision by Samsung to include it as part of the KNOX container is enough of a coup in itself.

At the same event it was also revealed that KNOX will come bundled as part of the new Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge smartphones thus giving users Office 365 apps as soon as they buy either of the new handsets.