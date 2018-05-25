PS1 Classic could well be the retro console that fills time before the PS5 lands

The PS1 could be the latest game console to get the ‘Classic’ treatment, if a statement made by PlayStation chief John Kodera is anything to go by.

Speaking to Mantan Web, Kodera was asked if there were plans to make a PS1 Classic, to which he replied “There is nothing we can talk about at the moment." Which admittedly sounds a fair amount like a no, but then he follows up with:

"Our company is always digging up past assets. I think there are various ways to do [a classic console]. There have been discussions happening [within the company] on what kind of ways are there.”

Going back to its roots

It’s still possible that he’s just talking about other previous assets, and how to keep the spirit of the PS1 alive, like with remastered editions of brilliant PS1 games like Spyro.

It would make sense as a move though, especially with the contradictory news coming out that Sony thinks the PS4 is reaching the end of its life cycle, while the PS5 is potentially three years away.

There’s a proven track record of (pretty overwhelming) success with miniaturised, simplified versions of classic consoles, with Nintendo’s NES Mini and SNES Mini selling extremely well. Perhaps a Sony classic would fill the console shaped gap that the next three years could be leaving us with.

With a back-catalogue of games like Crash Bandicoot (which has recently been remastered), Tomb Raider (recently rebooted), Spyro (noticing a pattern here?), and Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver, ooh, and PaRappa the Rapper, oh yeah, and Tekken 3, oh, and Oddworld. Forget the point we were making. Bring it back, bring it now.

