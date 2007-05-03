Virgin Mobile customers get most satisfaction

Virgin Mobile customers are the most satisfied of all UK mobile users, according to the latest JD Power annual mobile customer survey.

Virgin Mobile scored the highest marks in JD Power as Associates 2007 UK Mobile Telephone Customer Satisfaction Study. It scooped the top spot in both the pre-pay and contract service sections of the study.

The JD Power survey of mobile phone users in the UK reports on overall customer satisfaction from service providers. It uses criteria covering six main factors: image; offerings and promotions; call quality/coverage; cost; handset; and customer service.

O2 came in second place in both pre-pay and contact categories, with Tesco Mobile finishing third in the pre-pay section in the first year it has been included.

JD Power survey standings

Standings were as follows (marks based on a 1,000 point scale)

Pre-pay:

Virgin Mobile (724)

O2 (699)

Tesco Mobile (696)

(667)

(661)

(646)

Contract: