Qualcomm confirms blistering fast speeds for 2015 flagship phones

As 2014 comes to a close our attention is being drawn to what 2015 has in store for our smartphones, and Qualcomm has given us another insight into next year's flagships.

We already knew the firm's Snapdragon 810 processor would be the golden child for the top phones next year with support for Category 9 LTE - and it's arriving "early 2015."

What does that mean to you and me? Blistering fast data speeds, that's what. Currently we're maxing out at CAT 4 with theoretical speeds of up to 150Mbps, although a handful of CAT 6 devices are on the market boasting 300Mbps. CAT 9 LTE increases the theoretical download speed to 450Mbps.

With confirmation that the Snapdragon 810 SoC (system on chip) will be ready early on next year (and not face big delays) it's likely to feature in the big hitting handsets such as the Samsung Galaxy S6, HTC One M9, LG G4 and Sony Xperia Z4.