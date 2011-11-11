iPhone users complain of worse battery life after iOS fix

Disgruntled iPhone owners have taken to Apple's support forums to complain that the iOS 5.0.1 software update that was supposed to improve battery life has actually made things worse.

Several users say that the battery on their updated iPhone is less able to hold its charge, while others say they now have battery problems where before they had none.

"Before the 5.0.1 update I actually didn't have any battery problems on my iPhone 4S," writes one user. "But thanks to this update I now seem to have one too."

Mo' software, mo' problems

The iOS 5.0.1 update was released just last night in order to address the battery issues that many iPhone users were having with iOS 5.

It also brings multi-touch gestures to the first generation iPad and resolves a number of bugs.

