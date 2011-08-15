Fusion Garage outs Grid 4 smartphone

There's a new player in the smartphone world today, following the launch of the Fusion Garage Grid 4 handset.

The Grid 4, which features the new GridOS operating system, comes packing a 4-inch, 800x480, LED-backlit screen and a dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

The newest OS on the block will be able to run Android apps and a brand new Grid Desktop UI controlled completely by gestures - as there's no hard buttons to be found on the face of the phone.

Fusion Garage's first smartphone will feature also feature a 5-megapixel camera with an LED flash, plus a VGA front-loaded lens and 720p video recording.

Under the hood

Under the hood, there's 512MB RAM, 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 2.1+EDR, while the device will have 16GB of internal storage and cost $399 upon launch in the US.

The phone will also work alongside the newly-announced 10.1-inch Grid 10 tablet, also revealed by Fusion Garage - who's previous effort the JooJoo tablet was a massive flop.

At a demonstration of the pair of new devices, Fusion Garage showed a video being shared across the two devices seamlessly.

The Grid 4 will be available in Q4 of this year but there's no word of an immediate UK release, just yet.

