Apple prepares for iPhone 5 by slowing iPhone orders

Looks like an Autumn arrival is on the cards for the iPhone 5

Apple could be putting wheels into motion as it slowly starts to gear up towards the iPhone 5 launch later this year.

According to analyst Shaw Wu, the Cupertino-base firm has reduced the number of iPhone orders by 20%-25% for the next quarter.

Wu reckons that the decease is "due to the upcoming 6th generation iPhone refresh likely in the September-October timeframe".

iPhone 5 arriving September-October

We've heard reports that the iPhone 5 - or whatever it turns out to be called - may be revealed in June at Apple's annual WWDC event.

The June prediction is unlikely if Wu is to be believed, as Apple is known for a fast turn around from announcement to stock in stores – ruling out a 4 month wait from a potential unveiling in just a few weeks time.

Wu also reports that iPad orders has risen from 14 to 15 million units, with the reason given that profitability for Apple's flagship tablet is improving.

From BGR