Over 6 million players dropped into Call of Duty Warzone battle royale on day one

Call of Duty Warzone has amassed over 6 million players in just about 24 hours after going live. The free-to-play, cross-platform battle royale title comes from the house of Activision and is an extension of its flagship AAA title-- Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2019).

However, you don't need to purchase the full game to drop into the Warzone as the latter is a standalone installation that lets you experience the world of Modern Warfare in a battle royale style.

On March 12, the twitter handle of Call of Duty revealed that they hit over 6 million players in the first 24 hours, which is quite an impressive feat. In comparison, Apex Legends reportedly garnered 2.5 million players in the first 24 hours of its release.

What a day! 24 hours in and over 6 million of you have dropped into #Warzone.Thank you – we're just getting started.#FreeCallofDuty

Call of Duty Warzone: How to play

Call of Duty Warzone is set in Verdansk with two modes of play: Battle Royale and Plunder. One hundred fifty players are dropped into the city, and they fight till last squad standing. Right now, a team comprises of three players, but the developers will hopefully let you add up to 5 players soon.

The Plunder mode is a bit different from the typical Battle Royale style as players are tasked with collecting cash, and the first squad to gather more than 1 million wins the round.

Warzone is a standalone installation that you can download from the Battenet app for PC, PS4, or Xbox One. If you have previously purchased the game, the Warzone update is around 18GB - 22GB in size; otherwise is an 80GB separate installation.