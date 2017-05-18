OnePlus wants to make the world’s best camera phone

It looks like OnePlus wants to make the OnePlus 5 have one of the best camera phones on the market.

OnePlus has just announced a new partnership with camera expert and benchmarking site DxOMark to help improve the quality of the camera equipment on the OnePlus 5.

Both the Google Pixel (scoring 89 in Oct 16) and HTC U11 (scoring 90 in May 17) used DxOMark's scores during their launch events to prove they had the best smartphone camera on the market.

OnePlus will likely be looking to beat those scores with the OnePlus 5, but exactly how it will do it is unclear as it won’t be sharing any more details on the partnership for now.

Extra camera focus

What’s worth bearing in mind is DxOMark looks for a specific type of image quality, and won’t necessarily be testing the camera in a way you'd use it on a daily basis.

That may mean OnePlus will be focusing on particular camera benchmarking tests for the OnePlus 5, rather than just how photos look from everyday use.

We won’t know what improvements we'll see until the OnePlus 5 launches in the summer.

We expect to hear more about the phone in the next few months, but for now the OnePlus 5 is rumored to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.