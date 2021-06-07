New iPadOS 15: features, release date and what you need to know

Later in the year iPad users will be able to download iPadOS 15, the 2021 operating system update, and thanks to Apple's WWDC 2021 keynote conference we're finally getting to find out all about the upcoming update.

A sister update to iOS 15, the new iPadOS has lots of the features of that iPhone operating system, but with a few extras that make the most of the tablet form factor.

If you're reading this, it means the WWDC 2021 keynote conference is currently going on, with someone at Apple on-stage talking about iPadOS 15. We're updating this article with all the newest information as it's announced, so keep refreshing the page for more.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The third version of iPadOS, an operating system for iPads

The third version of iPadOS, an operating system for iPads When is it out? Likely September or October

Likely September or October How much will it cost? Nothing

iPadOS 15 features

iPadOS 15 widgets

Widgets were added in iOS 14, but they were locked to the home screen in a panel on the left... for some reason.

That's changed in iPadOS 15, so you can put widgets wherever you want. There are also new widgets for new apps, and they now come in different sizes than they did before.

iPadOS 15 app library

An iOS 14 feature that we're finally getting on iPadOS is the app library, which is a menu where you can list all your apps in separate files.

iPadOS 15 multi-tasking

Another 'new' feature that isn't actually new is multi-tasking, so you can dual-screen apps and keep them off to the side if you're not using them.

It's not clear how this is different from the current split-screening feature,