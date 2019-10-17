New AMD Ryzen 7 3750X processor leaks, but don't get your hopes up

AMD's Ryzen 3000 processors are blowing up the CPU market, with loads of cores and incredible performance. Plus, there are a lot of different models. And, there might be a Ryzen 7 3750X inbound, according to a leaked product master list spotted by @Komachi_Ensaka on Twitter.

The master list has since been taken down on AMD's website, but Hot Hardware was able to dig up the details. What showed up was a Ryzen 7 3750X with no details beyond its 105W power draw and its fitment into an AM4 CPU socket.

Given that the Ryzen 7 3750X would fit snugly between the 8-core Ryzen 7 3700X and the 8-core Ryzen 7 3800X, it's a safe bet the processor will also be an 8-core model. The only problem is that it's a bit too snug of a fit between those two chips.

No room for a 3750X

AMD is doing an impressive job putting its Zen 2 processor architecture into products that hit all different price points and performance levels, whether that's the Ryzen 5 3600 or the Ryzen 9 3950X. But, the Ryzen 7 models in the 3000 series already have things pretty well covered.

As we mentioned, the Ryzen 7 3700X and 3800X both are 8-core/16-thread chips. They also have the same amount of cache. The former has a 65W TDP and the latter hits 105W. While none of these specs mean there couldn't be a 3750X fit neatly between them, their clock speeds are a tighter fit. The Ryzen 7 3800X has a base clock just 300MHz higher than the 3700X, and its boost speed is just 100MHz higher.

For a Ryzen 7 3750X to fit in, it would only be able to offer a marginal improvement in base clocks and a tiny improvement in boost before it basically just became a 3800X.

All this is to say, you're probably not going to see a Ryzen 7 3750X on store shelves between AMD's other processors. Perhaps it will show up in pre-built systems, giving OEMs the ability to offer rigs with just a little more juice.