The AMD Ryzen 9 3950X is already breaking world overclocking records

The AMD Ryzen 9 3950X was only just announced at E3 2019, but it's already breaking records – it's been pushed to 5GHz across all 16 cores.

In order to hit this massive clock speed, overclockers had to use exotic cooling – this time LN2, or liquid nitrogen. The AMD Ryzen 9 3950X already features a blazing fast 4.7GHz boost clock out of the box, but if it's anything like Ryzen 2nd Generation, that will only apply to a few cores at a time.

Thanks to the LN2, however, these overclockers were able to push the beastly processor even further, bringing it to 5.0GHz across all cores, with a voltage of 1.608V, according to a report from Wccftech.

Thanks to this overclock, the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X was able to break some performance world records, according to Benchlife. For instance, in Cinebench R20, a popular CPU benchmark, the 3950X scored 12,167 points, compared to the previous world record of 10,895 on an Intel Core i9-7960X.

It should be noted that this Intel CPU is much more expensive at $1,699 (about £1,340, AU$2,450). The AMD Ryzen 9 3950X is cheap in comparison at $749 (about £590, AU$1,080).

Unfortunately, if you want to try and recreate these results, you'll have to wait until September to get your hands on the Ryzen 9 3950X, though the rest of the Ryzen 3rd Generation lineup will be out on July 7.

