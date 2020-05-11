Netflix announces 'Made in Africa' collection

Netflix has curated a list of African series, films and documentaries to celebrate Africa Month and demonstrate the company's commitment to the continent and its creative community.

Available globally, the list includes over 100 titles with older films and Netflix originals like South Africa's series Queen Sono and the upcoming Blood & Water.

In addition, films either predominantly or completely filmed on the continent will also feature as part of the celebration.

Jerusalema

King of Boys

Lionheart

Mokalik

Tsotsi

Uncovered

The Wedding Party

Tjovitjo

Castle and Castle

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind

Azali

Potato Potahto

Joy

"This Africa Month, we're excited to celebrate African stories and storytellers. This collection includes Queen Sono - our first Netflix original series - and as well as films like Catching Feelings, Chief Daddy, 93 Days, Merry Men," said Ben Amadasun, Director of Licensing and Co-productions for Africa at Netflix.

"We hope that by making these 'Made in Africa' titles easily available we will help ensure they are watched Around the world."

The Made in Africa collection is now available on Netflix at netflix.com/madeinafrica.