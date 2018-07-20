The best Windows tablets 2018: all of the top Windows tablets reviewed

Now that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update has been released, the best Windows tablets are more versatile than they’ve ever been. You can now even switch out of Windows 10 S Mode, so now the best Windows tablets can easily run the full-fat version of Windows 10.

Due to their flexibility, the best Windows tablets can cover a variety of use cases better than ever before. From power-heavy monsters like the Surface Pro to economical featherweights like the Lenovo Miix 630, there’s a Windows tablet for everyone. And, luckily, if you’ve been waiting for a budget Surface device that can still get the job done, Microsoft has announced the Surface Go, which comes out in just a couple weeks.

That’s why we’ve gathered together the best Windows tablets we’ve used over the last year or so. There are obvious choices, like the Surface Pro, alongside the surprisingly powerful HP Spectre x2 and the gorgeous Samsung Galaxy TabPro S. No matter which you choose, you can rest assured that you’ll be getting a great Windows experience with any of these tablets.

1. Microsoft Surface Pro

The best all-around Windows tablet

CPU: 2.5GHz Intel Core i7-7660U | Graphics: Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 12.3-inch, 2,736 x 1,824 PixelSense display | Storage: 512GB SSD | Connectivity: 802.11ac Wi-Fi; Bluetooth 4.1 | Camera: 8MP rear-facing, 5MP front-facing | Weight: 1.73 pounds | Size: 11.5 x 7.93 x 0.33 inches (W x D x H)

Hugely improved battery life

Much better Surface Pen

Surface Pen pulled from package

Only Core i7 can challenge A10X

The Surface Pro is the follow-up to the massively successful Surface Pro 4 – confusing we know – and it deserves to have a number attached to it. This is because the latest version of the Surface Pro not only sees massive battery improvements up to 32%, but it now features an updated Kaby Lake processor as well. Plus, even though it’s no longer included in the box, the Surface Pen now has 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

2. Acer Switch 5

A great Surface Pro alternative

CPU: Intel Core i5-7200U | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB | Screen: 12-inch, 2,160 x 1,440 IPS touchscreen | Storage: 256GB SSD | Connectivity: 802.11ac; Bluetooth | Camera: 3MP rear, 1MP front | Weight: 2.8 pounds | Dimensions: 11.49 x 7.94 x 0.62 inches

Great price

Solid performance

Dim display

If you want the versatility that the Surface Pro offers, but don’t want to pay the exorbitant price that a competent model asks, you might want to check out the Acer Switch 5. You’ll lose a bit in screen resolution and sound quality, but you’re saving hundreds of dollars. The Acer Switch 5 is one of the best Windows tablets for any students or professionals who need to get work done on the go, and save some cash at the same time.

3. Samsung Galaxy TabPro S

The ultimate Windows 10 media tablet

CPU: 900MHz Intel Core M3-6Y30 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 515 | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 12-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ (2,160 × 1,440 resolution) multi-touch | Storage: 128GB SSD | Connectivity: 802.11ac Wi-Fi, VHT80 MIMO, Bluetooth v4.1 | Camera: 5MP front-facing webcam; 5MP rear camera | Weight: 2.4 pounds | Dimensions: 11.43 x 7.83 x 0.64 inches

Impeccably thin

Vibrant Super AMOLED display

Flimsy keyboard base

While it’s rocking a 6th-generation Intel processor, the Samsung Galaxy TabPro S is a knockout 12-inch tablet that manages to be thinner and better built than most Windows 10 tablets. It also offers a gorgeous Super AMOLED display that you won’t find on any other Windows device, plus a pair of high-quality speakers that sound better than most other tablet speakers. The keyboard is a bit iffy, but if you’re looking for a tablet to consume media on, you won’t do much better than the Samsung Galaxy Tab Pro S.

This product is only available in the US as of this writing. UK and Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Microsoft Surface Pro

4. HP Spectre x2

Fighting fire with spiffier fire

CPU: Intel Core i7-7560U | Graphics: Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 | RAM: 8GB | Screen: 12.3-inch, 3,000 x 2,000 WLED-backlit multi-touch-enabled edge-to-edge glass | Storage: 360GB PCIe SSD | Connectivity: Intel 802.11b/g/n/ac (2x2) Wi-Fi; Bluetooth 4.2 | Camera: 5MP webcam and HP IR camera with integrated dual array digital microphone (front-facing); HP 13MP camera (rear-facing) | Weight: 2.49 pounds | Dimensions: 11.57 x 8.15 x 0.52 inches (W x D x H)

Elegant design

Laudable performer

Finicky trackpad

Weak battery life

Originally designed as a budget alternative to the Surface Pro, HP has redesigned the Spectre x2 to vie for Microsoft’s crown. In many ways, we have to admit it succeeds. The HP Spectre x2 rocks a 7th-generation Kaby Lake i7 CPU at a lower price point – it even looks better than the Surface Pro. It gets better, the Active Pen and keyboard come packaged in – which we still wish was the case with the Surface Pro.

5. Lenovo Miix 510

A Surface Pro rival with the ports of the future

CPU: 2.71 Intel Core i5-7200U | Graphics: Intel HD 620 | RAM: 8GB | Screen: 12.2-inch, 1,920 x 1,080 FHD IPS | Storage: 256GB PCIe SSD | Connectivity: 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0 | Camera: 2MP front camera, 5MP rear camera | Weight: 2.76 pounds (1.25kg) | Size: 11.8 x 0.6 x 8.1 inches (W x D x H)

Beats Surface Pro 4 on price

Has USB-C as well as USB 3.0

No microSD

Average battery life

In a sense, the Lenovo Miix 510 is the Surface Pro alternative that you buy when you’re fed up with Microsoft’s reluctance to move forward with its connectivity practices. USB-C is here, and it’s brought USB 3.0 with it. While the screen is limited to 1080p, the Lenovo Miix 510 comes with an active stylus, a detachable AccuType keyboard and an articulating kickstand for flexibility without limits. While the battery suffers, the Lenovo Miix 510 is still a surefire win.

This product is only available in the US and Australia as of this writing. UK readers: check out a fine alternative in the Acer Switch 3 .

