Samsung planning to unleash raft of cheap octa-core tablets?

Samsung is reportedly weighing up whether to use low-cost MediaTek chips, a move which could be a harbinger of low-cost octa-core phones and tablets.

Samsung's flagship devices have tended to use either Snapdragon chips from Qualcomm or, in some variants, its own-brand Exynos octa-core.

However, a report in the (often more miss than hit) Digitimes suggests that Samsung is now about to bring Mediatek into its chip fold and its octa-core MT6952 chip could feature in a next generation of mid- to low-range devices.

Taiwan

Taiwanese Mediatek has established its reputation as a low-cost chip manufacturer for many cheap Android tablets that have proliferated in China.

Although this chip landscape may look confusing, there is a thread of consistency in that all of the chips lean heavily on ARM architecture.

ARM's designs are a dominant factor in mobile processing, and Samsung has been, and remains, one of the most significant partners.