Trending
Brands

Samsung IFA teaser hints at new 7in Galaxy Tab

By Tablets  

Plus new smartphones on their way

Those phones don't look very practical
Those phones don't look very practical

Samsung has launched a pair of teaser videos, warming its mobile fans up for the announcements it plans to make at IFA 2011.

One video is pretty clearly hinting at a phone of some kind, with the tag line "Something big is coming" easily translated from marketing speak into "Something new is coming".

We don't think it'll be the massive 4.65-inch Ice Cream Sandwich phone that we know Samsung has in the works, but it could be any one of a number of lower-spec Android or Windows Phone 7 Mango phones.

Tablet times

The other video is more ambiguous; titled Samsung Mobile Unpacked 2011 Episode 11, it shows us sunlight shining through tree branches, slow motion children playing on a beach, the sun rising over breaking waves, some kind of propeller thing and a tattered yellow flag buffeted by the wind.

Frankly, it could be anything, but we're willing to bet that something as pointlessly arty as this is going to be a tablet; could Samsung be referring to the 7-inch Android Honeycomb tablet that we spied in the Samsung roadmap leak yesterday?

Probably, yeah. Not long to wait until we find out anyway; all will be revealed at IFA 2011 on 1 September.

From OLED-Display

See more Tablets news